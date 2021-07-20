Trending
July 20, 2021 / 7:27 AM

Oregon wildfire grows to over 360,000 acres as dozens more burn across West

By
Zarrin Ahmed
The Bootleg Fire, pictured, grew by more than 20,000 acres from Monday to early Tuesday and is now at about 537 square miles, officials said.&nbsp;Photo courtesy Lake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
The Bootleg Fire, pictured, grew by more than 20,000 acres from Monday to early Tuesday and is now at about 537 square miles, officials said. Photo courtesy Lake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

July 20 (UPI) -- As dozens of large wildfires burn across the Western United States, drought, severe heat and thunderstorms could make them harder to fight -- particularly the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has now blackened more than 360,000 acres.

The National Interagency Fire Center said that the fires are burning across 13 states and have burned 1,174,486 acres of land so far. The National Preparedness Level was at Level 5 early Tuesday.

"Isolated to scattered showers with possible embedded thunderstorms are likely to track over the northern Great Basin into the Northern Rockies early to mid-day," the NIFC said in a statement.

Among the worst-hit places are south-central Idaho, Northern California, the northern Rockies and south-central Oregon.

The Bootleg Fire grew by more than 20,000 acres from Monday to early Tuesday and is now at about 537 square miles, officials said. Containment is now about 30%, but it's so large that it's creating its own weather.

Extreme heat from the fire has forced air to rapidly rise, creating thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds. The clouds have formed in several areas of the fire, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The National Weather Service issued red-flag warnings and excessive heat warnings, as well as fire watches for Idaho, Oregon, Nevada and Montana.

Montana currently has 18 active fires and Idaho has 17 . California, Oregon and Washington state have nine, eight, and seven respectively.

The Bootleg Fire is the third-largest fire in state history and presently the largest burning in the United States. It began on July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest near the California border and has forced more than 2,000 people to evacuate their homes. It's destroyed 67 homes so far.

