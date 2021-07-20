Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2021 / 10:57 PM

House Ethics panel rejects 3 GOP appeals over $500 mask fines

By
Reps. Mary Miller (L), Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ralph Norman and Thomas Massie pose for a maskless photograph in May from the House floor in protest of a mask mandate.&nbsp;Photo courtesy of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene/Twitter
Reps. Mary Miller (L), Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ralph Norman and Thomas Massie pose for a maskless photograph in May from the House floor in protest of a mask mandate. Photo courtesy of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene/Twitter

July 20 (UPI) -- The Committee on Ethics of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected the appeals of three Republican lawmakers arguing against fines they received for not wearing masks on the House floor.

The committee individually notified Republican Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia that "a majority of the Committee did not agree to the appeal."

Advertisement

The three lawmakers were among several Republican House representatives who were fined in May for not wearing a face covering while on the House floor in protest against the rule announced last summer to stymie the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The Republican lawmakers defied the rule, which was coupled with a $500 fine in January, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control updated its guidance on May 13 to state those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 need not wear a mask indoors and outdoors in most scenarios.

RELATED Staff in Nancy Pelosi's office test positive for coronavirus

Greene with Norman, Massie and Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller posed with wide grins without masks for a selfie on May 18 from the floor.

Advertisement

"Masks are oppressive and nothing but a political tool," Greene said in the caption accompanying the tweet. "End the oppression!"

RELATED Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding

Greene, Norman and Massie were fined May 20, which they individually appealed last month.

Norman, in his appeal, said he voted on the House floor without wearing a mask "because I was following the direction of our nation's top scientists that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to war a mask."

Massie and Greene in their identical appeals called the fine "arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion and otherwise not consistent with law or with principles of fairness," accusing the mask mandate of not being aligned with science.

RELATED Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding

RELATED White House says social sites should be liable for COVID-19 misinformation

Latest Headlines

Federal judge blocks Arkansas near-total abortion ban
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Federal judge blocks Arkansas near-total abortion ban
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday blocking a near-total abortion ban signed into law in Arkansas in March.
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
July 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered NXIVM founder Keith Raniere to pay $3.46 million in restitution to 21 victims of the alleged sex cult.
Senate to investigate links between cryptocurrencies, cybercrime
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate to investigate links between cryptocurrencies, cybercrime
July 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., announced Tuesday that the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will investigate the role cryptocurrencies play in encouraging and emboldening cybercrime.
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
July 20 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci told Sen. Rand Paul, "you do not know what you're talking about" after the lawmaker accused Fauci of lying about the National Institute of Health's role in funding research at a Wuhan, China, lab.
Texas house explosion likely caused by gas leak, investigators say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas house explosion likely caused by gas leak, investigators say
July 20 (UPI) -- A house explosion in North Texas that injured six people was likely caused by a gas leak, local fire officials said Tuesday.
Dow climbs 550 points as markets bounce back from Monday losses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow climbs 550 points as markets bounce back from Monday losses
July 20 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 549.95 points Tuesday as U.S. markets bounced back as investors sought to buy in on stocks that dipped to start the week.
Trump's inaugural committee chief accused of illegally lobbying for UAE
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump's inaugural committee chief accused of illegally lobbying for UAE
July 20 (UPI) -- The chairman of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, Thomas Barrack, was indicted Tuesday in Brooklyn on charges he illegally lobbied Trump on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
Weinstein moved to Los Angeles to face new indictments
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Weinstein moved to Los Angeles to face new indictments
July 20 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to California to face 11 charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles County involving five women.
Oregon wildfire grows to over 380,000 acres as dozens more burn across West
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Oregon wildfire grows to over 380,000 acres as dozens more burn across West
July 20 (UPI) -- As dozens of large wildfires burn across the Western United States, drought and severe heat are making them harder to fight -- especially the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has blackened more than 380,000 acres.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
July 20 (UPI) -- The head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has not ruled out last-minute cancellation of the games over COVID-19 cases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty for burning BLM banner
Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty for burning BLM banner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/