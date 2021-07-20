Advertisement

U.S. News Texas house explosion likely caused by gas leak, investigators say By Danielle Haynes

July 20 (UPI) --

A house explosion in North Texas that injured six people was likely caused by a gas leak, local fire officials said Tuesday.

Plano Fire-Rescue said investigators believe the "probable" gas leak was isolated to the home that exploded Monday afternoon and "no other homes are in danger."

"Plano's fire marshal states the explosion was most likely caused by a gas leak inside the house but further investigation will be necessary to determine exactly where the gas leak was located within the home," the fire department said in a Facebook post. "The extensive damage to the home will hinder these ongoing investigations."

Plano Fire-Rescue said 911 dispatch received multiple calls about the explosion at 4:40 p.m. Monday. The one-story residence was "entirely destroyed" by the blast.

Rescuers extricated one resident of the home and transported them to Medical City Plano. Two adults and three children from a residence nearby also were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Homes on both sides of the destroyed residence also sustained "extreme structural damage."

