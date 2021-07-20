Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2021 / 1:57 PM

Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases

By
A Japanese woman wearing an N95 mask passes a Tokyo 2020 banner on Tuesday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI.
A Japanese woman wearing an N95 mask passes a Tokyo 2020 banner on Tuesday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI. | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has not ruled out last-minute cancellation of the Games over COVID-19 cases.

"We cannot speculate," how infections will spread, Tokyo 2020 chief Toshiro Muto said through a translator at a news conference, adding that if cases spread, "we have to fully consult," leaving open potential for cancellation of the Games, which are slated to open on Friday.

Advertisement

Muto added that at five-party talks held recently, officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and will host another meeting if required. The five-party talks include the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Governments, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, and government of Japan.

"The infection may spread, or the infection may be brought under better control," Muto said. "When we see a concrete situation going forward, then we will consider the matter."

As of Tuesday, officials have listed nearly 70 people in Tokyo associated with the Summer Olympics who have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1, including contractors, personnel, media and athletes.

The Olympics have already been postponed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games

Simone Biles stands on the floor after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the Olympic Arena of the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Read More

South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar Naomi Osaka first Black athlete on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover Olympics: Team USA gymnast Kara Eaker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Weinstein moved to Los Angeles to face new indictments
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Weinstein moved to Los Angeles to face new indictments
July 20 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to California to face 11 charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles County involving five women.
Oregon wildfire grows to over 380,000 acres as dozens more burn across West
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oregon wildfire grows to over 380,000 acres as dozens more burn across West
July 20 (UPI) -- As dozens of large wildfires burn across the Western United States, drought and severe heat are making them harder to fight -- especially the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has blackened more than 380,000 acres.
Staff in Nancy Pelosi's office test positive for coronavirus
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Staff in Nancy Pelosi's office test positive for coronavirus
July 20 (UPI) -- The press office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working remotely following positive coronavirus test results from two staffers, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
White House says social sites should be liable for COVID-19 misinformation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House says social sites should be liable for COVID-19 misinformation
July 20 (UPI) -- The White House is reviewing policies to see if social media companies are legally liable for misinformation about COVID-19, President Joe Biden's communications director said Tuesday.
Recession from COVID-19 was shortest in U.S. history, record-keeper says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Recession from COVID-19 was shortest in U.S. history, record-keeper says
July 20 (UPI) -- The economic recession in the United States brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic last year was the shortest in American history -- lasting for about two months, according to the official record-keeper.
Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty for burning BLM banner
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty for burning BLM banner
July 20 (UPI) -- Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio has pleaded guilty to charges of burning a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a church in Washington, D.C., during December protests in support of then-President Donald Trump.
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
July 20 (UPI) -- Twitter on Monday suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 12 hours over posts containing misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic.
First batch of Afghan interpreters to be housed at Virginia's Fort Lee
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
First batch of Afghan interpreters to be housed at Virginia's Fort Lee
July 19 (UPI) -- Virginia's Fort Lee has been selected to house the first batch of thousands of Afghans fleeing their country after having aided the U.S. military during its two-decade war in the Middle Eastern country.
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
July 19 (UPI) -- Six people were hospitalized after a home exploded in Plano, Texas, on Monday, authorities said.
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced early Monday that it has transferred its first prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay facility, leaving 39 remaining at the controversial Cuban detention center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
South Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics food program, causing uproar
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/