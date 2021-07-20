Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2021 / 5:08 PM

Dow climbs 550 points as markets bounce back from Monday losses

By
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 549.95 points Tuesday as U.S. markets bounced back as investors sought to buy in on stocks that dipped to start the week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 549.95 points Tuesday as U.S. markets bounced back as investors sought to buy in on stocks that dipped to start the week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rebounded on Tuesday as investors shrugged off COVID-19 fears as they sought to buy in on stocks that dipped in Monday's decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 549.95 points, or 1.62%, while the S&P 500 increased 1.56% and the Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.57% as they largely erased losses from Monday's trading which saw the Dow post its worst day since October and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch their worst session's in two months.

Advertisement

Many of the stocks that struggled on Monday closed with gains Tuesday including travel stocks as some investors noted that COVID-19 vaccines have been effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths despite rising case numbers.

"There are some silver linings," Clear Bridge Investment Strategy analyst Josh Jamner told Yahoo Finance. "So far, hospitalizations remain low. It seems like the vaccines are very effective against this. That leads us to be optimistic."

American Airlines stock gained 8.38% after falling 4.14% on Monday, while Delta gained 5.45% after dropping 3.77% in the previous session. Royal Caribbean climbed 7.76% following a decline of 3.98%.

Exxon Mobil stock also gained 1.1% after falling 3.44% on Tuesday amid a drop in oil prices.

Advertisement

Financial stocks also increased as the 10-year treasury yield climbed back above 1.2% with Bank of America gaining 2.03%, while JPMorgan Chase rose 1.86%.

Following Tuesday's rebound, the S&P 500 was left 2% below its record high from last week.

Read More

Staff in Nancy Pelosi's office test positive for coronavirus CNN to launch standalone CNN+ streaming service in 2022 Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B

Latest Headlines

Trump's inaugural committee chief accused of illegally lobbying for UAE
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Trump's inaugural committee chief accused of illegally lobbying for UAE
July 20 (UPI) -- The chairman of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, Thomas Barrack, was indicted Tuesday in Brooklyn on charges he illegally lobbied Trump on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
Weinstein moved to Los Angeles to face new indictments
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Weinstein moved to Los Angeles to face new indictments
July 20 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to California to face 11 charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles County involving five women.
Oregon wildfire grows to over 380,000 acres as dozens more burn across West
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Oregon wildfire grows to over 380,000 acres as dozens more burn across West
July 20 (UPI) -- As dozens of large wildfires burn across the Western United States, drought and severe heat are making them harder to fight -- especially the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has blackened more than 380,000 acres.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
July 20 (UPI) -- The head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has not ruled out last-minute cancellation of the games over COVID-19 cases.
Staff in Nancy Pelosi's office test positive for coronavirus
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Staff in Nancy Pelosi's office test positive for coronavirus
July 20 (UPI) -- The press office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working remotely following positive coronavirus test results from two staffers, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
White House says social sites should be liable for COVID-19 misinformation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House says social sites should be liable for COVID-19 misinformation
July 20 (UPI) -- The White House is reviewing policies to see if social media companies are legally liable for misinformation about COVID-19, President Joe Biden's communications director said Tuesday.
Recession from COVID-19 was shortest in U.S. history, record-keeper says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Recession from COVID-19 was shortest in U.S. history, record-keeper says
July 20 (UPI) -- The economic recession in the United States brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic last year was the shortest in American history -- lasting for about two months, according to the official record-keeper.
Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty for burning BLM banner
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty for burning BLM banner
July 20 (UPI) -- Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio has pleaded guilty to charges of burning a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a church in Washington, D.C., during December protests in support of then-President Donald Trump.
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
July 20 (UPI) -- Twitter on Monday suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 12 hours over posts containing misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic.
First batch of Afghan interpreters to be housed at Virginia's Fort Lee
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
First batch of Afghan interpreters to be housed at Virginia's Fort Lee
July 19 (UPI) -- Virginia's Fort Lee has been selected to house the first batch of thousands of Afghans fleeing their country after having aided the U.S. military during its two-decade war in the Middle Eastern country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty for burning BLM banner
Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty for burning BLM banner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/