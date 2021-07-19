Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2021 / 7:02 AM

Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B

By
Leading video conference platform Zoom said Sunday it is purchasing Five9 for $14.7 billion. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
Leading video conference platform Zoom said Sunday it is purchasing Five9 for $14.7 billion. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The video-conferencing platform Zoom said it will purchase the cloud-based software company Five9 for $14.7 billion in an all-stock deal.

Zoom has become ubiquitous with virtually all gatherings -- from family get-togethers to large-scale conventions -- during the coronavirus pandemic. Five9 provides software to customer service centers for more than 2,000 clients.

Advertisement

"We are continuously looking for ways to enhance our platform, and the addition of Five9 is a natural fit that will deliver even more happiness and value to our customers," Eric S. Yuan, Zoom's founder said in a statement Sunday.

"Enterprises communicate with their customers primarily through the contact center and we believe this acquisition creates a leading customer engagement platform that will help redefine how companies of all sizes connect with their customers," Yuan said.

RELATED U.S. to allow American passport applicants to choose gender without medical note

Zoom said the purchase will boost its emerging Zoom Phone offering, which is a cloud phone system that enabling organizations to connect and interact in expanded ways.

"Businesses spend significant resources annually on their contact centers, but still struggle to deliver a seamless experience for their customers," Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9 said in a statement.

"It has always been Five9's mission to make it easy for businesses to fix that problem and engage with their customers in a more meaningful and efficient way."

RELATED FAA unveils $8B in grants for airports impacted by pandemic

The deal marks another point in Zoom's rapid rise. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom was valued at $16 billion, but its market cap has now reached $106.7 billion.

Scott Kessler, an analyst with Third Bridge, said Zoom appears to be diversifying ahead of the video-conference market cooling off.

"It's worth noting this would be by far Zoom's largest-ever M&A deal, perhaps designed to make an impact from a diversification perspective," Kessler told CNN Business.

RELATED China's bitcoin crackdown sends prices tumbling

Latest Headlines

Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced early Monday that it has transferred its first prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay facility, leaving 39 remaining at the controversial Cuban detention center.
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
July 19 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed, several were injured and at least two children were missing in a series of connected crimes that involved a burning house and two shootings carried out by the same suspect.
Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19
July 19 (UPI) -- Two Texas state Democrats have confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of five to be sicken by the virus after fleeing the state to prevent Republicans from passing a restrictive voting law last week.
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
July 18 (UPI) -- A wildfire burning near Nevada's Lake Tahoe since early this month exploded to more than twice its size overnight, officials said Sunday as dozens of fires rage in the Western states.
28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park
July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities said 28 people who were being treated for chemical exposure from a water park in Texas were released on Sunday.
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
July 18 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enforce its COVID-19 restrictions on allowing cruise lines to return to operation.
Surgeon general: Renewed mask mandates in L.A. County, elsewhere 'very reasonable'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Surgeon general: Renewed mask mandates in L.A. County, elsewhere 'very reasonable'
July 18 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday that it is "very reasonable" for officials in Los Angeles County and other localities that see fit to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions amid rising cases.
Pattern change to bring brief relief to Northeast
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Pattern change to bring brief relief to Northeast
Following a week of above-average temperatures, high humidity and drenching storms, AccuWeather forecasters say those residents hoping for a break in the heat, humidity and storminess will have their wish granted.
Blue Origin's New Shepard on track for first crewed launch Tuesday
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Blue Origin's New Shepard on track for first crewed launch Tuesday
July 18 (UPI) -- Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital rocket is a go for launch on Tuesday for its first crewed spaceflight, including billionaire and founder Jeff Bezos, the company said Sunday.
Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside D.C. ballpark
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside D.C. ballpark
July 18 (UPI) -- Three people were injured, including a fan, in a shooting outside the third-base gate of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., suspending the game between the Nationals and San Diego Padres late Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside D.C. ballpark
Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside D.C. ballpark
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
Britain's COVID-19 cases spike as restrictions ease
Britain's COVID-19 cases spike as restrictions ease
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
OPEC, Russian allies agree to boost oil output 400,000 barrels daily
OPEC, Russian allies agree to boost oil output 400,000 barrels daily

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/