U.S. News
July 19, 2021 / 10:56 AM

Justice Department indicts 4 as White House blames China for cyberattacks

By
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking during an event at the Justice Department on June 15. the Justice Department announced indictments against four Chinese nationals for illegal cyber activities on Monday. Photo by Win McNamee/UPI
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking during an event at the Justice Department on June 15. the Justice Department announced indictments against four Chinese nationals for illegal cyber activities on Monday. Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Monday that a federal grand jury has indicted four Chinese nationals with a widespread cyberattack campaign that attacked dozens of companies, colleges and government agencies from 2011 to 2018.

The indictments come as the White House and its allies charged China with a pattern of major cyber activities that threaten their economic and national security.

The Justice Department indictments accused Zhu Yunmin, Wu Shurong, Ding Xiaoyang, and Cheng Qingmin of targeting numerous industries with cyberattacks, including aerospace/aviation, biomedical, defense, healthcare, manufacturing, maritime, research institutes and transportation.

The department said the four, who remain at large, were acting on behalf of the People's Republic of China.

"The conspiracy's hacking campaign targeted victims in the United States, Austria, Cambodia, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland and the United Kingdom," a Justice Department said.

The White House called the wide-ranging cyber activities "irresponsible" and "inconsistent with its stated objective of being seen as a responsible leader in the world."

"Today, countries around the world are making it clear that concerns regarding the [People's Republic of China's] malicious cyber activities are bringing them together to call out those activities, promote network defense and cybersecurity, and act to disrupt threats to our economies and national security," the White House said.

"Our allies and partners are a tremendous source of strength and a unique American advantage, and our collective approach to cyber threat information sharing, defense and mitigation help hold countries like China to account," the White House said.

In a separate statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. officials confirmed China exploited vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server in a massive cyber-espionage operation, compromising thousands of computers and networks mostly in the private sector.

"Responsible states do not indiscriminately compromise global network security nor knowingly harbor cybercriminals -- let alone sponsor or collaborate with them," Blinken said in the statement.

"These contract hackers cost governments and businesses billions of dollars in stolen intellectual property, ransom payments, and cybersecurity mitigation efforts, all while the MSS had them on its payroll."

Some of the initiatives the White House announced included improving cybersecurity networks to specifically repel ransomware and similar attacks, have the National Security Agency and the FBI release and advisory for companies and making the moderation of federal networks a priority.

Latest Headlines

Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta
July 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar will conduct a Senate field hearing on voting rights in Atlanta on Monday morning on the heels of voting changes in Georgia.
First felony sentencing for Capitol rioter set
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First felony sentencing for Capitol rioter set
July 19 (UPI) -- The first felony sentencing in what is expected to be 600 sentencings in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is to be held Monday.
Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B
July 19 (UPI) -- The video-conferencing platform Zoom said it will purchase the cloud-based software company Five9 for $14.7 billion in an all-stock deal.
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced early Monday that it has transferred its first prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay facility, leaving 39 remaining at the controversial Cuban detention center.
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
July 19 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed, several were injured and at least two children were missing in a series of connected crimes that involved a burning house and two shootings carried out by the same suspect.
Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19
July 19 (UPI) -- Two Texas state Democrats have confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of five to be sicken by the virus after fleeing the state to prevent Republicans from passing a restrictive voting law last week.
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
July 18 (UPI) -- A wildfire burning near Nevada's Lake Tahoe since early this month exploded to more than twice its size overnight, officials said Sunday as dozens of fires rage in the Western states.
28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park
July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities said 28 people who were being treated for chemical exposure from a water park in Texas were released on Sunday.
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
July 18 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enforce its COVID-19 restrictions on allowing cruise lines to return to operation.
Surgeon general: Renewed mask mandates in L.A. County, elsewhere 'very reasonable'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Surgeon general: Renewed mask mandates in L.A. County, elsewhere 'very reasonable'
July 18 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday that it is "very reasonable" for officials in Los Angeles County and other localities that see fit to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions amid rising cases.
