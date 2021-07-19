Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2021 / 11:18 PM

Six injured after house explosion in Texas

By

July 19 (UPI) -- Six people were hospitalized after a home exploded in Plano, Texas, on Monday, authorities said.

Plano Fire-Rescue tweeted that one person was inside the house that exploded and the other five who were injured in the blast were residents of the home next door.

Advertisement

Three of the injured were taken to Medical Center of Plano and the three others were taken to Children's Medical Center Plano. Further information about the victims, including their conditions, was not immediately released.

One resident in a home to the right of the house that exploded did not sustain any injuries.

Local utilities Atmos and Oncor responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion and shut off gas and electricity to the home where the explosion occurred and the two adjacent homes.

A bomb squad was also sent to survey the scene and Plano Police determined the house was not a crime scene.

Plano Mayor John Muns issued a statement declaring the city was "saddened by today's tragedy."

Advertisement

"Several of our residents were injured. We are keeping them and their families close to our hearts and hoping for a swift and full recovery. Plano Fire-Rescue is working diligently to determine the cause of the blast. We're asking all of you to keep the victims in your prayers," said Muns.

Read More

2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson 28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park Bootleg Fire grows beyond 343,00 acres; hot weather hinders containment

Latest Headlines

Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced early Monday that it has transferred its first prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay facility, leaving 39 remaining at the controversial Cuban detention center.
PG&E says its equipment may have sparked 30,000-acre Dixie Fire in California
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
PG&E says its equipment may have sparked 30,000-acre Dixie Fire in California
July 19 (UPI) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. told a California watchdog its utility equipment may have been responsible for the 30,000-acre Dixie Fire.
Kevin McCarthy names 5 GOP picks to Jan. 6 riot select committee
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy names 5 GOP picks to Jan. 6 riot select committee
July 19 (UPI) -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy named five Republican lawmakers to serve on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building.
U.S. officials place Britain on highest-level COVID-19 travel advisory
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. officials place Britain on highest-level COVID-19 travel advisory
July 19 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and State Department officials on Monday issued an advisory to avoid travel to Britain due to a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.
Bootleg Fire grows beyond 343,00 acres; hot weather hinders containment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bootleg Fire grows beyond 343,00 acres; hot weather hinders containment
July 19 (UPI) -- Oregon's Bootleg Fire, the largest active blaze in the nation, grew to 343,755 acres at just 25% containment as firefighters battled unfavorable weather conditions for the ninth consecutive day.
Justice Dept. implements tighter restrictions on seizing journalists' records
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Dept. implements tighter restrictions on seizing journalists' records
July 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the Justice Department Monday to stop using the compulsory process to seize records from journalists engaged in lawful newsgathering activities.
Joe Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah in sign of improved relations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah in sign of improved relations
July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Jordan's King Abdullah Monday in a sign that relations between the two countries have improved since fraying under former President Donald Trump. 
Dow drops 725 points in worst day since October amid COVID-19 fears
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow drops 725 points in worst day since October amid COVID-19 fears
July 19 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 725 points, its worst day since a 943-point drop in October, as investors were shaken by rising COVID-19 cases.
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools
July 19 (UPI) -- All students, teachers and staff older than age 2 should wear masks in schools to protect against COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended Monday.
Joe Biden touts infrastructure deal, seeks to ease inflation fears
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Joe Biden touts infrastructure deal, seeks to ease inflation fears
July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday touted his administration's economic record and sought to ease worries about inflation as he and congressional Democrats seek massive new spending on infrastructure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Farmers in Canada report massive crop damage in heat wave
Farmers in Canada report massive crop damage in heat wave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/