Six injured after house explosion in Texas

July 19 (UPI) -- Six people were hospitalized after a home exploded in Plano, Texas, on Monday, authorities said.

Plano Fire-Rescue tweeted that one person was inside the house that exploded and the other five who were injured in the blast were residents of the home next door.

Advertisement

Three of the injured were taken to Medical Center of Plano and the three others were taken to Children's Medical Center Plano. Further information about the victims, including their conditions, was not immediately released.

One resident in a home to the right of the house that exploded did not sustain any injuries.

Local utilities Atmos and Oncor responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion and shut off gas and electricity to the home where the explosion occurred and the two adjacent homes.

A bomb squad was also sent to survey the scene and Plano Police determined the house was not a crime scene.

Plano Mayor John Muns issued a statement declaring the city was "saddened by today's tragedy."





Advertisement

"Several of our residents were injured. We are keeping them and their families close to our hearts and hoping for a swift and full recovery. Plano Fire-Rescue is working diligently to determine the cause of the blast. We're asking all of you to keep the victims in your prayers," said Muns.