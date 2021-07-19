Trending
July 19, 2021 / 7:56 AM

First felony sentencing for Capitol rioter set

By
Kyle Barnett
Rioters broke the glass to the main door of the House Chamber and entered on Jan. 6. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Rioters broke the glass to the main door of the House Chamber and entered on Jan. 6. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The first felony sentencing in what is expected to be some 600 resulting from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is to be held Monday.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, a 38-year-old crane operator from Tampa, Fla., will be sentenced for his part in the attack.

"The need to deter others is especially strong in cases involving domestic terrorism, which the breach of the Capitol certainly was," Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky said, according to the Washington Post.

Hodgkins was identified from videos and photo taken inside the Capitol and later admitted to being there when questioned by the FBI.

RELATED Remainder of security fencing, razor wire at U.S. Capitol to come down soon

He told investigators he took a bus from Tampa to Washington, D.C., to take part in the riot. Hodgkins could face 15 to 21 months in prison and a fine between $7,500 and $75,000, as well as be required to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia are requesting a mid-range sentence.

Clad in a "Trump 2020" t-shirt Hodgkins carried a Trump flag into the well of the Senate.

RELATED Woman placed on three years probation in first Capitol riot sentencing

He was charged with a series of crimes, including those directly related to the fact they occurred in the Capitol building. He pleaded guilty last week to a single count of obstruction.

Sedky wrote Hodgkin's actions were "calculated to influence or affect the conduct of government by intimidation or coercion" and eligible to be considered or a domestic terror enhancement that could have doubled his sentence.

However, prosecutors decided not to seek an enhancement for domestic terrorism despite recent comments from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

RELATED America's political pandemic festers on resentment

"That attack, that siege, was criminal behavior, plain and simple, and it's behavior that we, the FBI, view as domestic terrorism," Wray said, according to the Washington Post.

Wray also told the Senate that since the attack the violent extremism on Jan. 6 has been "metastasizing" in the country.

The case is being seen as a test for the others being charged for their actions on that day. Hodgkins stormed the Capitol along with some 800 others Jan. 6.

His is one of 500 indictments to be brought so far. Additional charges are expected for 100 other rioters who participated.

Last week, prosecutors asked charges against New York resident Chris Kelly, who was similarly charged with obstruction.

Hodgkins is only the second to plead guilty to charges from the riot. Jon Schaffer, a member of Oath Keepers, is the other.

The first sentencing came in June for misdemeanor trespass.

Latest Headlines

Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta
July 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar will conduct a Senate field hearing on voting rights in Atlanta on Monday morning on the heels of voting changes in Georgia.
Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B
July 19 (UPI) -- The video-conferencing platform Zoom said it will purchase the cloud-based software company Five9 for $14.7 billion in an all-stock deal.
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced early Monday that it has transferred its first prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay facility, leaving 39 remaining at the controversial Cuban detention center.
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
July 19 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed, several were injured and at least two children were missing in a series of connected crimes that involved a burning house and two shootings carried out by the same suspect.
Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19
July 19 (UPI) -- Two Texas state Democrats have confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of five to be sicken by the virus after fleeing the state to prevent Republicans from passing a restrictive voting law last week.
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
July 18 (UPI) -- A wildfire burning near Nevada's Lake Tahoe since early this month exploded to more than twice its size overnight, officials said Sunday as dozens of fires rage in the Western states.
28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park
July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities said 28 people who were being treated for chemical exposure from a water park in Texas were released on Sunday.
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
July 18 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enforce its COVID-19 restrictions on allowing cruise lines to return to operation.
Surgeon general: Renewed mask mandates in L.A. County, elsewhere 'very reasonable'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Surgeon general: Renewed mask mandates in L.A. County, elsewhere 'very reasonable'
July 18 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday that it is "very reasonable" for officials in Los Angeles County and other localities that see fit to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions amid rising cases.
Pattern change to bring brief relief to Northeast
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Pattern change to bring brief relief to Northeast
Following a week of above-average temperatures, high humidity and drenching storms, AccuWeather forecasters say those residents hoping for a break in the heat, humidity and storminess will have their wish granted.
