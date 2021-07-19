Trending
July 19, 2021 / 8:03 AM

Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta

By
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will hold a field hearing of the Senate Rules Committee in Atlanta on Monday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will hold a field hearing of the Senate Rules Committee in Atlanta on Monday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar will conduct a Senate field hearing on voting rights in Atlanta on Monday morning on the heels of voting changes in Georgia.

The House Rules Committee, which will be holding its first field hearing in 20 years, will hear testimony on recently enacted legislation in the state that opponents charge it limits voting participation there.

"At the hearing, witnesses will testify about recently enacted legislation to restrict voting in the state and the need for basic federal standards to protect the freedom to vote," a statement from Klobuchar's office said.

"Just this year more than 400 laws have been introduced to limit people's freedom to vote, and Georgia is exhibit A," Klobuchar said at a roundtable at Georgia's Smyrna Community Center Sunday.

"We've all heard about the lack of water for people in line -- how it can't even be given out on a non-partisan basis.

"But in Georgia, they are also eliminating ballot boxes, reducing voting hours, and even shortening the length of runoff elections so people cannot register to vote before Election Day. These are all efforts to make it harder for people to vote," she said.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., will testify during the hearing, as well as state Sen. Sally Harrell, Helen Butler, executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda, and José Segarra, a voter from Houston County, Ga.

Georgia passed the voting changes after President Joe Biden carried the state in the November general election, leading former President Donald Trump to claim massive voter fraud in the state.

Georgia State Republicans are countering Monday with a legislative meeting to focus on Atlanta's rising crime rate.

"Our House is focused on the safety of Georgia's citizens and ending the crime wave sweeping through our capital city," Georgia House Speaker David Ralston said, according to the Atlanta Voice.

"I invite Senators Klobuchar, [Sen. Jon] Ossoff and Warnock to stop by if they would like to work on solving a real problem. Much like the citizens of Coweta County, however, I expect only disappointment from Washington."

