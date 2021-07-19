Trending
July 19, 2021 / 8:50 PM

Kevin McCarthy names 5 GOP picks to Jan. 6 riot select committee

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., named five Republican lawmakers to serve on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., named five Republican lawmakers to serve on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has selected the five lawmakers he will appoint to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy, R-Calif., chose Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., chair of the Republican Study Committee to serve as ranking member of the committee proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who appointed eight members earlier this month.

Other members selected by McCarthy include Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Rodney Davis, R-Ill.; Kelly Armstong, R-N.D.; and Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

McCarthy told reporters he made the selections by picking members representing various viewpoints and committee jurisdictions from throughout the House Republican conference.

Davis serves as ranking member of the House Administration Committee, which has been involved in investigating breakdowns in security leading up to the Jan. 6 siege, and Jordan is the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

"The mission is to make the facts that never put the Capitol Police or this Capitol in that position again," McCarthy said Monday. "You should never allow this place to be overrun. We will have protests and others again, it should never get to this situation."

The panel will feature seven Democrats and six Republicans after Pelosi chose to appoint Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney along with Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Adam Schiff, D-Calif; Pete Aguilar, D-Calif; Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.; Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Elaine Luria, D-Va. and Rep. Bennie Thomas, D-Miss., who will chair the committee.

McCarthy's selections are subject to approval by Pelosi, who said earlier this month she would wait to "see who they nominate" before deciding whether she would veto his proposals.

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
