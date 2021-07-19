Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2021 / 5:10 PM

Joe Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah in sign of improved relations

By
Don Jacobson
King Abdullah of Jordan meets with President Joe Biden inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Monday. Pool Photo by Sarahbeth Maney/UPI
King Abdullah of Jordan meets with President Joe Biden inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Monday. Pool Photo by Sarahbeth Maney/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Jordan's King Abdullah Monday in a sign that relations between the two countries have improved since fraying under former President Donald Trump.

In a brief meeting with reporters at the Oval Office before the discussions, each leader praised the other as a stable and strategic ally in the Middle East.

Advertisement

"I want to thank you, your majesty, for your enduring and strategic relationship with the United States," Biden said. "You've always been there and we'll always be there for Jordan."

Stressing his long-standing personal relationship with Abdullah, who has ruled Jordan for 22 years, Biden said, "I also want to thank you for your vital leadership in the Middle East. You live in a tough neighborhood."

RELATED Jordan's King Abdullah II says alleged sedition has been 'nipped in the bud'

"We come together, as always, as strong partners," the king replied. "We have, as you've said, many challenges in our part of the world. I think many of us, leaders from our part of the world, will do the heavy lifting, which is what we need to do on behalf of the United States, but you can always count on me, my country, and many of our colleagues in the region."

Advertisement

The Jordanian ruler thanked the United States for supplying 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines last week as part of the U.S. administration's effort to distribute 80 million doses to needy countries.

"Thank you so much for the leadership you've shown, not only in supporting our country, but fighting COVID internationally. You've set the standard for the rest of us to follow," Abdullah said.

RELATED Jordanian prince under house arrest amid alleged plot to overthrow king

The meeting comes after relations between Amman and Washington deteriorated during the Trump administration -- Jordan was not consulted as Trump's Mideast adviser Jared Kushner hammered out a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that originally called for Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley.

Jordan flatly rejected the "Peace to Prosperity" plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

RELATED Israeli annexation of West Bank would spark 'diplomatic tsunami'

Latest Headlines

Dow drops 725 points in worst day since October amid COVID-19 fears
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Dow drops 725 points in worst day since October amid COVID-19 fears
July 19 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 725 points, its worst day since a 943-point drop in October, as investors were shaken by rising COVID-19 cases.
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools
July 19 (UPI) -- All students, teachers and staff older than age 2 should wear masks in schools to protect against COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended Monday.
Joe Biden touts infrastructure deal, seeks to ease inflation fears
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joe Biden touts infrastructure deal, seeks to ease inflation fears
July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday touted his administration's economic record and sought to ease worries about inflation as he and congressional Democrats seek massive new spending on infrastructure.
Cause of erroneous presidential polling data unclear, survey group says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cause of erroneous presidential polling data unclear, survey group says
July 19 (UPI) -- A national survey of over 2,000 polls nationwide has found the 2020 presidential polls to be the least accurate in 40 years while the state polls were the worst in at least two decades.
CNN to launch standalone CNN+ streaming service in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CNN to launch standalone CNN+ streaming service in 2022
July 19 (UPI) -- Cable television news channel CNN will launch a companion, standalone streaming service called CNN+ early next year, the network announced Monday.
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
July 19 (UPI) -- Paul Allard Hodgkins, a 38-year-old crane operator from Tampa, Fla., was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison for his part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Justice Department indicts 4 as White House blames China for cyberattacks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department indicts 4 as White House blames China for cyberattacks
July 19 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Monday that a federal grand jury has indicted four Chinese nationals with a widespread cyberattack campaign that attacked dozens of companies, colleges and government agencies.
Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta
July 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar will conduct a Senate field hearing on voting rights in Atlanta on Monday morning on the heels of voting changes in Georgia.
Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B
July 19 (UPI) -- The video-conferencing platform Zoom said it will purchase the cloud-based software company Five9 for $14.7 billion in an all-stock deal.
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced early Monday that it has transferred its first prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay facility, leaving 39 remaining at the controversial Cuban detention center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/