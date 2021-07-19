Joe Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah in sign of improved relations

July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Jordan's King Abdullah Monday in a sign that relations between the two countries have improved since fraying under former President Donald Trump.

In a brief meeting with reporters at the Oval Office before the discussions, each leader praised the other as a stable and strategic ally in the Middle East.

"I want to thank you, your majesty, for your enduring and strategic relationship with the United States," Biden said. "You've always been there and we'll always be there for Jordan."

Stressing his long-standing personal relationship with Abdullah, who has ruled Jordan for 22 years, Biden said, "I also want to thank you for your vital leadership in the Middle East. You live in a tough neighborhood."

"We come together, as always, as strong partners," the king replied. "We have, as you've said, many challenges in our part of the world. I think many of us, leaders from our part of the world, will do the heavy lifting, which is what we need to do on behalf of the United States, but you can always count on me, my country, and many of our colleagues in the region."





The Jordanian ruler thanked the United States for supplying 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines last week as part of the U.S. administration's effort to distribute 80 million doses to needy countries.

"Thank you so much for the leadership you've shown, not only in supporting our country, but fighting COVID internationally. You've set the standard for the rest of us to follow," Abdullah said.

The meeting comes after relations between Amman and Washington deteriorated during the Trump administration -- Jordan was not consulted as Trump's Mideast adviser Jared Kushner hammered out a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that originally called for Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley.

Jordan flatly rejected the "Peace to Prosperity" plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.