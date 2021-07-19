Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2021 / 5:08 PM

Dow drops 725 points in worst day since October amid COVID-19 fears

By
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 725 points, its worst day since a 943-point drop in October, as investors were shaken by rising COVID-19 cases. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 725 points, its worst day since a 943-point drop in October, as investors were shaken by rising COVID-19 cases. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 725 points in its worst decline in nine months amid fears that surging COVID-19 cases and the presence of the Delta variant could hinder economic recovery.

The blue-chip index fell 2.09%, its worst decline since a 943-point drop in October, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.59% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.06%, sliding for the fifth consecutive session.

Advertisement

The 10-year treasury yield dropped to a new low of 1.17%, dropping below 1.2% for the first time since February.

John Hopkins data has shown that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in all 50 states and infections have climbed 69%, deaths have increased 26% and hospital admissions gained 36% in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stocks that would benefit from the broad reopening of the economy suffered as United Airlines shares fell 5.54%, American Airlines dropped 4.14% and Delta slid 3.77% while Carnival fell 5.74%, Norwegian Cruise Line dropped 5.49% and Royal Caribbean declined 3.98%.

Energy stocks also fell with Exxon Mobil sliding 3.44% and Chevron dropping 2.7% as West Texas Intermediate Crude dropped 7.8% to $66.26 per barrel.

Advertisement

Key stocks associated with global growth also took hits with General Motors dropping 2.31% and Caterpillar closing 1.82% lower.

"The market appears ready to take on a more defensive character as we experience a meaningful deceleration in earnings and economic growth," Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson said Monday.

Read More

Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah in sign of improved relations
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Joe Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah in sign of improved relations
July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Jordan's King Abdullah Monday in a sign that relations between the two countries have improved since fraying under former President Donald Trump. 
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools
July 19 (UPI) -- All students, teachers and staff older than age 2 should wear masks in schools to protect against COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended Monday.
Joe Biden touts infrastructure deal, seeks to ease inflation fears
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joe Biden touts infrastructure deal, seeks to ease inflation fears
July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday touted his administration's economic record and sought to ease worries about inflation as he and congressional Democrats seek massive new spending on infrastructure.
Cause of erroneous presidential polling data unclear, survey group says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cause of erroneous presidential polling data unclear, survey group says
July 19 (UPI) -- A national survey of over 2,000 polls nationwide has found the 2020 presidential polls to be the least accurate in 40 years while the state polls were the worst in at least two decades.
CNN to launch standalone CNN+ streaming service in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CNN to launch standalone CNN+ streaming service in 2022
July 19 (UPI) -- Cable television news channel CNN will launch a companion, standalone streaming service called CNN+ early next year, the network announced Monday.
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
July 19 (UPI) -- Paul Allard Hodgkins, a 38-year-old crane operator from Tampa, Fla., was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison for his part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Justice Department indicts 4 as White House blames China for cyberattacks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department indicts 4 as White House blames China for cyberattacks
July 19 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Monday that a federal grand jury has indicted four Chinese nationals with a widespread cyberattack campaign that attacked dozens of companies, colleges and government agencies.
Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta
July 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar will conduct a Senate field hearing on voting rights in Atlanta on Monday morning on the heels of voting changes in Georgia.
Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Zoom to purchase cloud software company Five9 for $14.7B
July 19 (UPI) -- The video-conferencing platform Zoom said it will purchase the cloud-based software company Five9 for $14.7 billion in an all-stock deal.
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced early Monday that it has transferred its first prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay facility, leaving 39 remaining at the controversial Cuban detention center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
Appeals court rules to allow CDC to resume enforcement of cruise restrictions
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/