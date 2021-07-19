Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2021 / 7:40 PM

Bootleg Fire grows beyond 343,00 acres; hot weather hinders containment

By
Oregon's Bootleg Fire, the largest active blaze in the nation, grew to 343,755 acres at just 25% containment as firefighters battled unfavorable weather conditions for the ninth consecutive day. Photo courtesy InciWeb
Oregon's Bootleg Fire, the largest active blaze in the nation, grew to 343,755 acres at just 25% containment as firefighters battled unfavorable weather conditions for the ninth consecutive day. Photo courtesy InciWeb

July 19 (UPI) -- The Bootleg Fire in Oregon grew to 343,755 acres Monday amid a ninth consecutive day of fire activity that forced firefighters to seek safety.

The blaze, currently the largest active fire in the United States, was just 25% contained as a Red Flag Warning indicating high winds and low humidity contributed to conditions that forced firefighters to move to safety zones and look for opportunities to re-engage, according to an update from fire officials.

Advertisement

"We are running firefighting operations through the day and all through the night," said Incident Commander Joe Hessel. "This fire is a real challenge, and we are looking at sustained battle for the foreseeable future."

Operations Section Chief John Flannigan echoed the concern regarding the hot temperatures in a Sunday morning briefing, according to CNN.

RELATED Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states

"Weather's really against us. It's going to be hot, it's going to be dry and air's going to be unstable which helps the heat rise faster, which brings in more air. All things that are negative for firefighters and positive for fire. So it's going to be a real battle today," he said.

A firefighter was briefly separated from his unit at 6:30 p.m. while working to contain spot fires. Helicopters and specially trained crews were deployed to search the area and the firefighter was found at about 8:30 p.m., The Oregonian reported.

Advertisement

The Bootleg Fire has been burning for about two weeks and fire spokeswoman Kathy O'Hara told The Washington Post a "season-ending weather event" such as significant rain or snow may be needed to fully contain the blaze.

RELATED 28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park

"It is so dry out here on the ground that to be able to extinguish the fire completely, to be able to have what we call full containment of the fire, we are going to need Mother Nature's help," she said.

Residents in the Monument Rock area of Oregon's Lake County were placed on Level 2 evacuation warnings.

"You should be ready to leave at a moment's notice as this level indicates there is a significant danger to your area and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area," the warning stated.

RELATED 2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson

Latest Headlines

Justice Dept. implements tighter restrictions on seizing journalists' records
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Dept. implements tighter restrictions on seizing journalists' records
July 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the Justice Department Monday to stop using the compulsory process to seize records from journalists engaged in lawful newsgathering activities.
Joe Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah in sign of improved relations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Joe Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah in sign of improved relations
July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Jordan's King Abdullah Monday in a sign that relations between the two countries have improved since fraying under former President Donald Trump. 
Dow drops 725 points in worst day since October amid COVID-19 fears
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow drops 725 points in worst day since October amid COVID-19 fears
July 19 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 725 points, its worst day since a 943-point drop in October, as investors were shaken by rising COVID-19 cases.
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools
July 19 (UPI) -- All students, teachers and staff older than age 2 should wear masks in schools to protect against COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended Monday.
Joe Biden touts infrastructure deal, seeks to ease inflation fears
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden touts infrastructure deal, seeks to ease inflation fears
July 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday touted his administration's economic record and sought to ease worries about inflation as he and congressional Democrats seek massive new spending on infrastructure.
Cause of erroneous presidential polling data unclear, survey group says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Cause of erroneous presidential polling data unclear, survey group says
July 19 (UPI) -- A national survey of over 2,000 polls nationwide has found the 2020 presidential polls to be the least accurate in 40 years while the state polls were the worst in at least two decades.
CNN to launch standalone CNN+ streaming service in 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CNN to launch standalone CNN+ streaming service in 2022
July 19 (UPI) -- Cable television news channel CNN will launch a companion, standalone streaming service called CNN+ early next year, the network announced Monday.
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
July 19 (UPI) -- Paul Allard Hodgkins, a 38-year-old crane operator from Tampa, Fla., was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison for his part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Justice Department indicts 4 as White House blames China for cyberattacks
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department indicts 4 as White House blames China for cyberattacks
July 19 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Monday that a federal grand jury has indicted four Chinese nationals with a widespread cyberattack campaign that attacked dozens of companies, colleges and government agencies.
Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Amy Klobuchar to lead Senate committee meeting on voting rights in Atlanta
July 19 (UPI) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar will conduct a Senate field hearing on voting rights in Atlanta on Monday morning on the heels of voting changes in Georgia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
Tamarack Fire prompts evacuations as dozens of blazes scorch Western states
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19
Two more Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/