U.S. News
July 19, 2021 / 3:55 PM

American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools

By
Don Jacobson
A child wearing a mask waves before entering P.S. 188 The Island School in New York City on September 29, 2020. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A child wearing a mask waves before entering P.S. 188 The Island School in New York City on September 29, 2020. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- All students, teachers and staff older than age 2 should wear masks in schools to protect against COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended Monday.

In newly updated guidance for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, the organization of 67,000 pediatricians and other children's health specialists also said it is "strongly encouraging" COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone eligible.

"The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it's not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health," Dr. Sonja O'Leary, chairwoman of the AAP Council on School Health, said in a release.

"Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone."

RELATED Teens should make own COVID-19 vaccination choices, experts say

The AAP said it is recommending universal masking because a significant portion of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccines and masks are "proven to reduce transmission of the virus and to protect those who are not vaccinated."

Universal masking is "the most effective strategy to create consistent messages and expectations among students without the added burden of needing to monitor everyone's vaccination status," added Dr. Sara Bode, chairwoman-elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee.

Masks in schools are especially needed in parts of the country where vaccination rates are low, the group said.

RELATED U.N. urges schools to quantify learning losses, implement remedial programs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned last week the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is spreading particularly in areas of the country that have lower vaccination rates.

The federal agency, however, recommends fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff don't need to wear masks at school.

Schools begin to reopen in NYC

A student wearing a face mask arrives at P.S. 188, The Island School in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
RELATED CDC: Vaccinated students can skip masks in fall

