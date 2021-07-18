Advertisement
July 18, 2021 / 2:46 PM

Pattern change to bring brief relief to Northeast

Mary Gilbert, Accuweather.com
A ferry moves up the Hudson River with a view of One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline from Hoboken, N.J., on Monday. The Northeast will avoid above-average temperatures, high humidity and rainstorms this week, forecasters say.&nbsp;Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A ferry moves up the Hudson River with a view of One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline from Hoboken, N.J., on Monday. The Northeast will avoid above-average temperatures, high humidity and rainstorms this week, forecasters say. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Following a week of above-average temperatures, high humidity and drenching storms, AccuWeather forecasters say those residents hoping for a break in the heat, humidity and storminess will have their wish granted, although only to an extent.

A drenching week across much of the northeastern United States was bookended as feisty thunderstorms tore across the East on Saturday. These storms unleashed damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall from North Carolina to southern New England.

Tree branches were snapped and debris from damaged trees overspread roadways. In addition, some power lines were brought down and buildings were damaged.

An impressive wind gust of 78 mph was recorded a few miles northwest of Cape May Point, N.J.

RELATED North Korea warns of heat wave's impact on crops

AccuWeather forecasters say brief relief is on the way for waterlogged portions of the Northeast, courtesy of a slight change in the atmospheric pattern.

For the past week or two, a pronounced dip in the jet stream worked to drive deep, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico up into the Northeastern states. Now, the jet stream is forecast to lift northward over the northeastern U.S. early this week and cut off the deepest supply of moisture to the region.



On Sunday, periods of heavier rainfall will remain possible across portions of southern New England as a storm pushes out of the area. Other portions of the northeastern U.S. that have been inundated with above-average rainfall this month, like Pennsylvania and New Jersey, will begin to largely dry out on Sunday.

RELATED CDC reports record number of ER visits during Pacific Northwest heat wave

This drying trend will continue on Monday as more areas miss out on rainfall. Where wet weather does persist in the Northeast, it will at least decrease in intensity, with only showers in the forecast.

Along with a reduction in overall moisture, temperatures will also begin to level off, and creep back to near-normal levels.

"The area will get a break from the recent stretch of warm weather thanks to slightly cooler air from the west-northwest starting to filter into the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary explained.

RELATED More than 180 dead in European floods; Merkel surveys 'surreal' damage

This cooler air will arrive for many as early as Sunday. Cities like Harrisburg and Allentown, Pa., where temperatures topped out in the lower 90s on Saturday will struggle to even reach the upper 70s on Sunday.

Cities along the Interstate 95 corridor like Washington, D.C. and New York City will also begin to feel some relief from the heat on Sunday, though it won't be as pronounced as areas farther west. Following high temperatures in the 90s on Saturday, both cities will only top out in the middle 80s on Sunday.

"Temperatures should overall hold steady around the seasonal normal early this week and for the majority of the week ahead," Sadvary said.

AccuWeather forecasters say there is also the slightest bit of good news for residents tired of the sticky, high humidity levels of the last week.

"Dew points will lower somewhat, but moderate humidity is still expected to remain in place," Sadvary said.

Humidity levels may still remain uncomfortable for some residents, but for many, the outside world will feel much more pleasant at least into midweek.

AccuWeather forecasters caution that this trend to drier weather is not expected to hold out for very long.

"Another system will pass through the Northeast on Wednesday and bring a quick round of shower and thunderstorm activity in the process," Sadvary explained.

Many locations across the northeastern U.S. have received well above-average rainfall so far this month, leaving the ground saturated and streams swollen.

Along the I-95 corridor, Philadelphia has received more than 250 percent of its normal rainfall, month to date while New York City has gotten over 350 percent of its normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, month to date, Boston has received a staggering excess of more than 500% of its normal rainfall. In a typical July, Boston averages about 1.75 inches of rain. As of Sunday morning, the city has recorded just over 9 inches of rainfall.



Any additional wet weather later this week will help boost those already impressive rainfall totals and could renew flooding concerns for parts of the Northeast.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

