28 released from hospital after exposure to chemicals at Texas water park

July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities said 28 people who were being treated for chemical exposure from a water park in Texas were released on Sunday.

The exposure took place in a children's pool area at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown water park in Spring, Texas on Saturday afternoon when a lifeguard became sick, followed by dozens of guests, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Advertisement

First responders decontaminated 86 people and officials said 31 people were transported to local hospitals.

Memorial Herman-Texas Medical Center treated 21 patients and seven were taken to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, with all 28 patients treated at the two hospitals later discharged in good condition.

Some of the affected guests experienced difficulty breathing and skin irritation with officials saying one of the most severely affected was a 3-year-old who experienced respiratory issues.

Hidalgo said the child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands and was in stable condition.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the chemicals involved a solution of 35% sulfuric acid and hypochlorite, both commonly used in pools.

Spring Fire HAZMAT officials monitored air quality at the park and Hidalgo said there was no indication of air quality or chemical leaks in the surrounding area.

Harris County Public Health officials ordered the park to remained close while an investigation into the cause of the incident was ongoing.