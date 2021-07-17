Three Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. test positive for COVID-19

July 17 (UPI) -- Three fully vaccinated Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. to break quorum on an election rights vote have tested positive for COVID-19, the Democratic caucus said.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus issued a statement that one member of the caucus tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night prompting caucus members to take rapid tests, all of which were negative. However, two additional members tested positive on a rapid test Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

The members were not identified and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Chris Turner said the caucus was following all Centers for Disease Control guidance and protocols.

"This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we must still take necessary precautions," said Turner.

The three members who tested positive will each receive a PCR COVID-19 test, which are more sensitive and accurate, and will isolate for 10 days before taking a follow-up test, according to a memo obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.

Caucus officials said the first member who tested positive did not have symptoms, while one of the two who tested positive on Saturday was exhibiting mild symptoms.

Vice President Kamala Harris' office issued a statement Saturday saying she and her staff were not at risk after meeting with some of the members of the caucus as they were not in close contact with those who tested positive.

The group of about 60 Texas Democrats left the state on two planes Monday to deny Republicans the quorum necessary to pass restrictive voting measures in the remainder of a 30-day special legislative session.