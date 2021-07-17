Advertisement
U.S. News
July 17, 2021 / 1:59 PM

6-year-old killed, 13 hurt in Portland, Ore., Washington, D.C., shootings

By
A Portland Police Badge is shown. Photo courtesy of Portland Police Bureau.
A Portland Police Badge is shown. Photo courtesy of Portland Police Bureau.

July 17 (UPI) -- Mass shootings in Portland, Ore., and Washington, D.C., injured a total of 13 people and claimed the life of a 6-year-old child as the weekend began with continued gun violence, local officials said.

A shooting early Saturday in downtown Portland injured eight people, including at least one critically, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Advertisement

Officers found eight people, both male and female, apparently hit by bullets, who were transported to the hospital, after being called to the scene, the PPB statement said.

At least one of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

RELATED Jury finds Capital Gazette shooter sane, criminally responsible

No one has been arrested as the suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived, the statement added.

City officials had closed off the area of downtown Portland near the shooting.

There were an average of 114 shooting incidents in the city last month, PPB statistics show, increasing 9.6% from the prior month.

RELATED Andrew Brown Jr.'s family sues police for shooting death

Shooting incidents in Portland are also up from June of last year, when 62 incidents were recorded, but down from last year's high of 123 incidents in August 2020.

Nationwide, last year saw the deadliest gun violence in at least two decades, but 2021 is trending higher, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Meanwhile, a shooting Friday night In Washington killed a 6-year-old girl and injured five adults, police said in a video statement.

RELATED Biden vows to crack down on illegal guns in meeting with police chiefs

The five adults, three of them male, two of them female, were at area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said.

"Our thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to the family of that victim and all the victims of tonight's shooting," he said. "There's too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city and too many children are being harmed, innocent children, by gunfire."

Benedict added that shooters in Friday night's incident are unknown, and they are seeking the public's help to bring them to justice.

Latest Headlines

Biden: Justice Department to appeal 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden: Justice Department to appeal 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling
July 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday said the Department of Justice will appeal a federal judge's ruling that declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal, calling the decision "deeply disappointing."
One missing, seven rescued after Boston Harbor boat crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
One missing, seven rescued after Boston Harbor boat crash
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for an eighth person aboard a boat before it crashed Saturday in Boston Harbor after recovering seven others.
Convicted 'Hollywood Ripper' serial killer receives death sentence
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Convicted 'Hollywood Ripper' serial killer receives death sentence
July 17 (UPI) -- A convicted serial killer known as the "Hollywood Ripper" has been sentenced to death by a California judge.
Dangerous combination of drought and dry lightning to set up in NW
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dangerous combination of drought and dry lightning to set up in NW
July 17 (UPI) -- After flooding rain in the Southwest from monsoon moisture, storms are headed for the Northwest this weekend, bringing dangerous lightning risks that can spark wildfires, forecasters said Saturday. 
NASA says Hubble telescope is back after computer glitch fixed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NASA says Hubble telescope is back after computer glitch fixed
July 17 (UPI) -- Engineers at NASA say they have fixed a computer problem that had sidelined the Hubble Space Telescope for more than a month.
Texas judge orders federal government to stop granting new DACA applications
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas judge orders federal government to stop granting new DACA applications
July 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas ruled Friday that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is illegal and ordered the Biden administration to stop granting new applications.
CDC head says COVID-19 is becoming 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
CDC head says COVID-19 is becoming 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
July 16 (UPI) -- The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday that the unvaccinated are fueling the United States' recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.
3 men tied to Missouri 'duck boat' capsizing face manslaughter charges
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
3 men tied to Missouri 'duck boat' capsizing face manslaughter charges
July 16 (UPI) -- Three men formerly employed by a "duck boat" company whose vessel sunk, killing 17 people in 2018, face manslaughter charges associated with the incident.
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
July 16 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin jury ordered Walmart to pay $125.15 million on three claims of disability discrimination, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Friday, but the retailer is disputing the amount.
Boeing 737 to undergo mandatory inspections after safety switch malfunction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boeing 737 to undergo mandatory inspections after safety switch malfunction
July 16 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is ordering airlines to inspect Boeing 737s after repeated failures of altitude switches related to cabin pressure alerts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
Convicted 'Hollywood Ripper' serial killer receives death sentence
Convicted 'Hollywood Ripper' serial killer receives death sentence
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet
Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads
Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/