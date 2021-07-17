Advertisement
U.S. News
July 17, 2021 / 11:54 AM

Convicted 'Hollywood Ripper' serial killer receives death sentence

By

July 17 (UPI) -- A convicted serial killer known as the "Hollywood Ripper" has been sentenced to death by a California judge.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry Paul Fidler on Friday sentenced Michael Gargiulo, 45, nicknamed the "Hollywood Ripper," to death at San Quentin State Prison for murdering Maria Bruno, 32, and Ashley Ellerin, 22, according to a sentencing memorandum obtained by E! News.

Advertisement

A California jury found Gargiulo guilty of the two murders in August 2019, and attempted murder of another woman, Michelle Murphy in 2008.

The case gained national attention in part because Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher had dated Ellerin, a part-time stripper and fashion student, whose body was found in February 2001. She had been stabbed to death in her Hollywood Hills home.

RELATED Jury finds Capital Gazette shooter sane, criminally responsible

Kutcher had testified in May 2019 he went to her house to pick her up for a date to an after-Grammy party the night before her roommate discovered her body. Kutcher said the lights were on, but she did not answer the door. He looked through a window and saw what he thought were red wine stains on the carpet, then left, thinking she had already left with a friend.

"Mr. Kutcher looked in the window and saw what he thought was spilled wine on the floor," Prosecutor Dan Akemon told the jury two years ago. "We believe that was actually blood, and Ashley had already been murdered."

Akemon also pointed out that Ellerin had been stabbed 47 times.

RELATED Ga. golf course shooting suspect bound and gagged 2 victims, warrants say

Gargiulo moved on to El Monte, Calif., while Ellerin's murder was being investigated, where he stabbed Bruno to death in 2005.

He was also charged separately in the 1993 killing of Tricia Pacaccio, 18, in Illinois, and is currently awaiting trial for that case.

Gargiulo allegedly used his job as a an air-conditioning repairman to enter victims homes and is believed to have stalked young women living near him for 15 years, prosecutors said.

RELATED Man charged with 41 felonies, including murder, following three-week crime spree

Latest Headlines

One missing, seven rescued after Boston Harbor boat crash
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
One missing, seven rescued after Boston Harbor boat crash
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for an eighth person aboard a boat before it crashed Saturday in Boston Harbor after recovering seven others.
Dangerous combination of drought and dry lightning to set up in NW
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dangerous combination of drought and dry lightning to set up in NW
July 17 (UPI) -- After flooding rain in the Southwest from monsoon moisture, storms are headed for the Northwest this weekend, bringing dangerous lightning risks that can spark wildfires, forecasters said Saturday. 
NASA says Hubble telescope is back after computer glitch fixed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NASA says Hubble telescope is back after computer glitch fixed
July 17 (UPI) -- Engineers at NASA say they have fixed a computer problem that had sidelined the Hubble Space Telescope for more than a month.
Texas judge orders federal government to stop granting new DACA applications
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas judge orders federal government to stop granting new DACA applications
July 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas ruled Friday that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is illegal and ordered the Biden administration to stop granting new applications.
CDC head says COVID-19 is becoming 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
CDC head says COVID-19 is becoming 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
July 16 (UPI) -- The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday that the unvaccinated are fueling the United States' recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.
3 men tied to Missouri 'duck boat' capsizing face manslaughter charges
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
3 men tied to Missouri 'duck boat' capsizing face manslaughter charges
July 16 (UPI) -- Three men formerly employed by a "duck boat" company whose vessel sunk, killing 17 people in 2018, face manslaughter charges associated with the incident.
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
July 16 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin jury ordered Walmart to pay $125.15 million on three claims of disability discrimination, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Friday, but the retailer is disputing the amount.
Boeing 737 to undergo mandatory inspections after safety switch malfunction
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Boeing 737 to undergo mandatory inspections after safety switch malfunction
July 16 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is ordering airlines to inspect Boeing 737s after repeated failures of altitude switches related to cabin pressure alerts.
Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads
July 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Friday said it will take steps to reinstate an Obama-era definition that restricts the flow of showerheads to save water and energy.
First woman completes Navy Special Warfare training, qualifies for elite units
U.S. News // 1 day ago
First woman completes Navy Special Warfare training, qualifies for elite units
July 16 (UPI) -- The Pentagon says a woman has successfully completed the U.S. Navy's Special Warfare training for the first time, making her eligible for elite commando units like the SEALs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
Jury orders Walmart to pay $125 million in EEOC lawsuit
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
Pope Francis restricts performing of old Latin Mass in parishes
Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads
Biden administration seeks to reverse Trump rule on showerheads
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet
Felicia becomes a major hurricane in East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/