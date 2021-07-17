Dangerous combination of drought and dry lightning to set up in NW

The Creek Fire, shown on September 8, 2020, near Shaver Lake, California, was the largest single-incident wildfire in California history. It was likely started by lightning, U.S. Forest Service officials say. File photo Peter DaSilva/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- After flooding rain in the Southwest from monsoon moisture, storms are headed for the Northwest this weekend, bringing dangerous lightning risks that can spark wildfires, forecasters said Saturday.

Wind gusts will begin to increase across Washington state and Oregon this weekend as a monsoon-powered storm approaches British Columbia.

Advertisement

"Monsoon moisture will get drawn northward across areas east of the Cascades in Washington and Oregon, as well as into Idaho and northwest Montana into the early part of next week," said AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff.

While this may sound like good news to help fight the numerous active wildfires, calm record-challenging heat and disperse smoky air, meteorologists predicted it can have negative consequences.

"There is concern that the uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity may actually cause more harm than good," said Duff.

Not as much moisture is expected to make it as far north as it has in the Southwest, where flash flooding occurred in places like Phoenix. The position of the high pressure can also limit any rainfall across much of the area.

Any small changes in the high pressure location will make the difference with how far west or east monsoonal moisture is able to move during the period, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys.

With wildfires already raging in the West, including the Bootleg fire in Oregon, thunderstorms are forecast to have the potential to spark more fires in areas that have not had any rainfall.

"These storms can cause cloud-to-ground lightning and ignite fires," said AccuWeather meteorologist Thomas Geiger.

The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity and breezy conditions will greatly increase the risk for dry lightning."

Dry lightning occurs when a thunderstorm produces little-to-no rainfall, due to how dry the air is near the surface, which causes any precipitation to evaporate," said Duff.

Lightning strikes were responsible for 71% of areas burned in the United States from 1992-2015, according to the United States Forest Service.

There have already been at least 34,596 wildfires across the United States so far in 2021, burning more than 2 million acres. This is well above last year's 28,423 fires by July 16, 2020.

Dry lightning is notorious for sparking new blazes, especially when the ground is as dry as it is currently across the Northwest.

More than 60% of the West is in extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Oregon's 55% extreme drought and 89% severe drought emphasize how dry the ground is there. So far during the month of July, neither Pendleton nor Medford, Ore., has received any rainfall.

Cities within the area to be impacted include Reno, Calif.; Twin Falls and Boise, Idaho; and Bozeman, Missoula and Helena, Mont. Several popular outdoor activity and tourist locations are under risk as well, including Yellowstone National Park and Boise National Forest.