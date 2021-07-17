NASA says Hubble telescope is back after computer glitch fixed

25th anniversary of NASA's Hubble

This June 9, 2005 NASA false-color picture shows the supernova remnant of Cassiopeia A. This image is made up of images taken by NASA's, Spitzer Space Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope and the Chandra X-ray Observatory. UPI/NASA | License Photo

This composite image released on August 31, 2011 of VV 340 contains X-ray data from Chandra (purple)and optical data from Hubble (red, green, blue). The two galaxies shown here are in the early stage of an interaction that will eventually lead to them merging in millions of years. The Chandra data shows that the northern galaxy contains a rapidly growing supermassive black hole that is heavily obscured by dust and gas. Data from other wavelengths shows that the two interacting galaxies are evolving at different rates. UPI/NASA | License Photo

This new Hubble Space Telescope photo released by NASA shows a portion of one of the largest seen star-birth regions in the galaxy, the Carina Nebula. Towers of cool hydrogen laced with dust rise from the wall of the nebula. Captured here are the top of a three-light-year-tall pillar of gas and the dust that is being eaten away by the brilliant light from nearby bright stars. The pillar is also being pushed apart from within, as infant stars buried inside it fire off jets of gas that can be seen streaming from towering peaks like arrows sailing through the air. UPI/NASA | License Photo

WAX2003032604 - WASHINGTON, March 26 (UPI) -- This is the third in a sequence of four pictures from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys that dramatically demonstrates the echoing of light through space caused by an unusual stellar outburst in January 2002. The image was taken on 28 October 2002. The image is combined from exposures taken through blue (B), green (V), and infrared (I) filters. rlw/NASA, European Space Agency, and H.E. Bond (STScI) UPI. | License Photo

The rich tapestry of the Horsehead Nebula pops out against the backdrop of Milky Way stars and distant galaxies that are visible in infrared light in this image released on April 21, 2013. Astronomers have used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope to photograph the iconic Horsehead Nebula in a new, infrared light to mark the 23rd anniversary of the famous observatory's launch aboard the space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990. The iconic Horsehead Nebula has graced astronomy books ever since its discovery more than a century ago. UPI/ NASA/ESA | License Photo

This undated NASA image shows a superdense neutron star that was left behind afte a supernova in the Taurus constellation. The star is spewing out a blizzard of extremely high-energy particles into the expanding debris field known as the Crab Nebula. This composite image uses data from three NASA observatories, the Chandra X-ray obervatory, the Hubble Space Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope. UPI/NASA | License Photo

This undated NASA photo composite shows NGC 6543, the Cat's Eye Nebula, made from images captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and Hubble Space Telescope. (UPI Photo/Kevin Dietsch) | License Photo

This May 4, 2005 NASA combination image created by combining images from the Spitzer Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescopes shows the Messier 104, commonly known as the Sombrero galaxy. UPI/NASA | License Photo

The large disk of gas surrounding Fomalhaut is clearly visible in this image. It is not centred on Fomalhaut quite as predicted, hinting that the gravity of another body Ð perhaps a planet Ð is pulling it out of shape. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has taken the first visible light snapshot of a planet circling another star..Estimated to be no more than three times Jupiter's mass, the planet, called Fomalhaut b, orbits the bright southern star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away in the constellation Piscis Austrinus (the Southern Fish). .. (UPI Photo/NASA, ESA and P. Kalas (University of California, Berkeley, USA) | License Photo

In an image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, a galaxy cluster called SDSS J1038+4849 appears to be smiling. And while it is enjoyable enough at face value, it also illuminates two scientific phenomena -- gravitational lensing and pareidolia. UPI/NASA/ESA/Judy Schmidt

The new camera installed on NASA's Hubble Space Telescope delivered this detailed view of star birth in the nearby spiral galaxy M83, nicknamed the Southern Pinwheel. UPI/NASA/ESA | License Photo

This image, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope on November 25, 2008, shows a pair of colossal stars, WR 25 and Tr16-244, located within the open cluster Trumpler 16. This cluster is embedded within the Carina Nebula, an immense cauldron of gas and dust that lies approximately 7500 light-years from Earth. (UPI Photo/NASA) | License Photo

The NASA image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope on August 10, 2008 shows a small portion of the Tarantula nebula near the star cluster NGC 2074. The region is a frostier of raw stellar creation, perhaps triggered by a nearby supernova explosion. It lies about 170,000 light-years away from Earth and is one of the most active star-forming regions in our local group of galaxies. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope completed its 100,000th orbit of Earth on the morning if August 11, 2008. (UPI Photo/NASA) | License Photo

This image released by NASA in Washington on September 9, 2009 shows Planetary Nebula NGC 6302 (Butterfly Nebula). What resemble butterfly wings are actually roiling cauldrons of gas heated to more than 36,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The gas is tearing across space at more than 600,000 miles an hour - fast enough to travel from Earth to the moon in 24 minutes. The Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), a new camera aboard NASAÕs Hubble Space Telescope, snapped this image of the planetary nebula, catalogued as NGC 6302, but more popularly called the Bug Nebula or the Butterfly Nebula. WFC3 was installed by NASA astronauts in May 2009, during the servicing mission to upgrade and repair the 19-year-old Hubble telescope. UPI/NASA, ESA, Hubble SM4 ERO Team | License Photo

This image released by NASA in Washington on September 9, 2009 shows Globular Star Cluster Omega Centauri. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope snapped this panoramic view of a colorful assortment of 100,000 stars residing in the crowded core of a giant star cluster. This is one of the first images taken by the new Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), installed aboard Hubble in May 2009, during Servicing Mission 4. UPI/NASA, ESA, Hubble SM4 ERO Team | License Photo

A detail of the Eagle Nebula shows a portion of a pillar of gas and dust in this photo from the Hubble Space Telescope released recently. Light from nearby bright, hot, young stars is sculpting the cloud into intricate forms and causing the gas to glow. (UPI Photo/NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage Team) | License Photo

This interacting pair of galaxies is included in Arp's catalog of peculiar galaxies as number 148. Arp 148 is the staggering aftermath of an encounter between two galaxies, resulting in a ring-shaped galaxy and a long-tailed companion. The collision between the two parent galaxies produced a shockwave effect that first drew matter into the center and then caused it to propagate outwards in a ring. The elongated companion perpendicular to the ring suggests that Arp 148 is a unique snapshot of an ongoing collision. UPI/ NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration, and A. Evans (University of Virginia, Charlottesville/NRAO/Stony Brook University) | License Photo

Stars can become remarkably photogenic at the end of their life, like NGC 2392, the "eskimo nebula", which is located about 4,200 light years from Earth. Planetary nebulas like NGC 2392, form when a star uses up all of the hydrogen in its core. When this happens, the star begins to cool and expand and the outer layers of the star are carried away by a thick 50,000 kilometer per hour wind, leaving behind a hot core with a surface temperature of about 50,000 degrees Celsius. The radiation from the hot star and the interaction of its fast wind with the slower wind creates the shell of a planetary nebula. Eventually the remnant star will collapse to form a white dwarf star. UPI/NASA | License Photo

In a 2000 NASA image, the Hubble Space Telescope took this photograph of the Eskimo Nebula that displays gas clouds so complex they are not fully understood. In 1787, astronomer William Herschel discovered the Eskimo Nebula, which from the ground resembles a person's head surrounded by a parka hood. The Eskimo Nebula is a planetary nebula, a glowing shell of gas and plasma formed by certain types of stars at the end of their lives. The outer disk contains unusual light-year long orange filaments. (UPI Photo/Andrew Fruchter/NASA) | License Photo

This image of a pair of interacting galaxies called Arp 273 was released to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the launch of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope on April 20, 2011. The distorted shape of the larger of the two galaxies shows signs of tidal interactions with the smaller of the two. It is thought that the smaller galaxy has actually passed through the larger one. UPI/NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team | License Photo

On February 24, 2009, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captured a photo sequence of four moons of Saturn passing in front of their parent planet. The moons, from far left to right, are the white icy moons Enceladus and Dione, the large orange moon Titan, and icy Mimas. Due to the angle of the Sun, they are each preceded by their own shadow. (UPI PHoto/NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team) | License Photo

This undated NASA photograph taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, captures a small region within M17, also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, which is a hotbed of star formation and is located about 5,500 light-years away from Earth. The image was released to commemorate the thirteenth anniversary of Hubble's launch. (UPI Photo/NASA) | License Photo

This undated NASA image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows spiral galaxy Messier 101. (UPI Photo/NASA) | License Photo

This undated NASA Hubble Space Telescope showthe spiral galaxy NGC 1512 captured in all wavelengths from ultraviolet to infrared. NGC 1512 is located 30 million light-years away from Earth.The galaxy's core is unique for its stunning 2,400 light-year-wide circle of infant star clusters, called a "circumnuclear" starburst ring. (UPI Photo/NASA) | License Photo

This undated Hubble Space Telescope image shows the galaxy Messier 64 (M 64). The galaxy, which is located in the northern constellation Coma Berenices, some 17 million light-years from Earth, was formed by the collision of two galaxies. (UPI Photo/NASA) | License Photo

NGC 7714 is a spiral galaxy 100 million light-years from Earth — a relatively close neighbour in cosmic terms. The galaxy has witnessed some violent and dramatic events in its recent past. Tell-tale signs of this brutality can be seen in NGC 7714's strangely shaped arms, and in the smoky golden haze that stretches out from the galactic centre — caused by an ongoing merger with its smaller galactic companion NGC 7715, which is off the top of the frame of this image. UPI/NASA/ESA

This image shows NGC 121, a globular cluster in the constellation of Tucana (The Toucan). Globular clusters are big balls of old stars that orbit the centres of their galaxies like satellites — the Milky Way, for example, has around 150. NGC 121 belongs to one of our neighbouring galaxies, the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). It was discovered in 1835 by English astronomer John Herschel, and in recent years it has been studied in detail by astronomers wishing to learn more about how stars form and evolve. Stars do not live forever — they develop differently depending on their original mass. In many clusters, all the stars seem to have formed at the same time, although in others we see distinct populations of stars that are different ages. By studying old stellar populations in globular clusters, astronomers can effectively use them as tracers for the stellar population of their host galaxies. With an object like NGC 121, which lies close to the Milky Way, Hubble is able to resolve individual stars and get a very detailed insight. NGC 121 is around 10 billion years old, making it the oldest cluster in its galaxy; all of the SMC's other globular clusters are 8 billion years old or younger. However, NGC 121 is still several billions of years younger than its counterparts in the Milky Way and in other nearby galaxies like the Large Magellanic Cloud. The reason for this age gap is not completely clear, but it could indicate that cluster formation was initially delayed for some reason in the SMC, or that NGC 121 is the sole survivor of an older group of star clusters. This image was taken using Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS). A version of this image was submitted to the Hubble’s Hidden Treasures image processing competition by contestant Stefano Campani. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

This view, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows a nearby spiral galaxy known as NGC 1433. At about 32 million light-years from Earth, it is a type of very active galaxy known as a Seyfert galaxy — a classification that accounts for 10% of all galaxies. They have very bright, luminous centres comparable to that of our galaxy, the Milky Way. Galaxy cores are of great interest to astronomers. The centres of most, if not all, galaxies are thought to contain a supermassive black hole, surrounded by a disc of infalling material. NGC 1433 is being studied as part of a survey of 50 nearby galaxies known as the Legacy ExtraGalactic UV Survey (LEGUS). Ultraviolet radiation is observed from galaxies, mainly tracing the most recently formed stars. In Seyfert galaxies, ultraviolet light is also thought to emanate from the accretion discs around their central black holes. Studying these galaxies in the ultraviolet part of the spectrum is incredibly useful to study how the gas is behaving near the black hole. This image was obtained using a mix of ultraviolet, visible, and infrared light. LEGUS will study a full range of properties from a sample of galaxies, including their internal structure. This Hubble survey will provide a unique foundation for future observations with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). ALMA has already caught unexpected results relating to the centre of NGC 1433, finding a surprising spiral structure in the molecular gas close to the centre of NGC 1433. The astronomers also found a jet of material flowing away from the black hole, extending for only 150 light-years — the smallest such molecular outflow ever observed in a galaxy beyond our own. Links Black Holes and Revelations (Space Scoop). UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

NASAÕs Hubble Space Telescope provides a close-up look of Comet ISON (C/2012 S1), on April 10,2013. At the time, the comet was slightly closer than JupiterÕs orbit at a distance of 386 million miles from the sun. The cometÕs dusty coma, or head of the comet, is approximately 3,100 miles across, or 1.2 times the width of Australia. A dust tail extends more than 57,000 miles, far beyond HubbleÕs field of view. ISON stands for International Scientific Optical Network, a group of observatories in ten countries who have organized to detect, monitor, and track objects in space. UPI/NASA/ ESA/ J.Y. Li | License Photo

This bright spiral galaxy is known as NGC 2441, located in the northern constellation of Camelopardalis (The Giraffe). However, NGC 2441 is not the only subject of this new Hubble image; the galaxy contains an intriguing supernova named SN1995E, visible as a small dot at the approximate centre of this image. For a labelled view, see potw1425b. Supernova SN1995E, discovered in 1995 as its name suggests is a type Ia supernova. This kind of supernova is found in binary systems, where one star — a white dwarf — drags matter from its orbiting companion until it becomes unstable and explodes violently. White dwarf stars all become unbalanced once they reach the same mass, meaning that they all form supernovae with the same intrinsic brightness. Because of this, they are used as standard candles to measure distances in the Universe. But SN1995E may be useful in another way. More recent observations of this supernova have suggested that it may display a phenomenon known as a light echo, where light is scattered and deflected by dust along our line of sight, making it appear to “echo” outwards from the source. In 2006, Hubble observed SN1995E to be fading in a way that suggested its light was being scattered by a surrounding spherical shell of dust. These echoes can be used to probe both the environments around cosmic objects like supernovae, and the characteristics of their progenitor stars. If SN1995E does indeed have a light echo, it would belong to a very elite club; only two other type Ia supernovae have been found to display light echoes (SN1991T and SN1998bu). NGC 2441 was first seen by Wilhelm Tempel in 1882, a German astronomer with a keen eye for comets. In total, Tempel observed and documented some 21 comets, several of which were named after him. A version of this image was entered into the Hubble’s Hidden Treasures image processing competition by contestant Nick Rose. Link: A curious supernova in NGC 2441 (annotated). UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

To celebrate its 24th year in orbit, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has released this beautiful new image of part of NGC 2174, also known as the Monkey Head Nebula. NGC 2174 lies about 6400 light-years away in the constellation of Orion (The Hunter). Hubble previously viewed this part of the sky back in 2011 — the colourful region is filled with young stars embedded within bright wisps of cosmic gas and dust. This portion of the Monkey Head Nebula was imaged in the infrared using Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3. UPI | License Photo

This new Hubble Space Telescope image released on January 9, 2014 shows the scatterings of bright stars and thick dust that make up spiral galaxy Messier 83, otherwise known as the Southern Pinwheel Galaxy. One of the largest and closest barred spirals to us, this galaxy is dramatic and mysterious; it has hosted a large number of supernova explosions, and appears to have a double nucleus lurking at its core. Messier 83 is not one to blend into the background. Located some 15 million light-years away in the constellation of Hydra (The Sea Serpent), it is one of the most conspicuous galaxies of its type in our skies. UPI/NASA | License Photo

Photos released on October 16, 2013 by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) show how a black hole consumes hugh amounts of matter in studies released on galaxy PKS 1830-211 and NGC 1433. This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the distant active galaxy PKG 1830-211. It shows up as an unremarkable looking star-like object, hard to spot among the many much closer real stars in this picture. Recent ALMA observations show both components of this distant gravitational lens and are marked in red on this composite picture. ALMA is in Chile. SEE ALSO WAX201310101 and 102). UPI | License Photo

Lying over 110 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Antlia (The Air Pump) is the spiral galaxy IC 2560, shown here in an image from NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope released September 9th 2013. At this distance it is a relatively nearby spiral galaxy, and is part of the Antlia cluster which is a group of over 200 galaxies held together by gravity. This cluster is unusual; unlike most other galaxy clusters, it appears to have no dominant galaxy within it. In this image, it is easy to spot IC 2560's spiral arms and barred structure. This spiral is what astronomers call a Seyfert-2 galaxy, a kind of spiral galaxy characterised by an extremely bright nucleus and very strong emission lines from certain elements of hydrogen, helium, nitrogen, and oxygen. The bright center of the galaxy is thought to be caused by the ejection of huge amounts of super-hot gas from the region around a central black hole. UPI | License Photo

This composite image of a galaxy illustrates how the intense gravity of a supermassive black hole can be tapped to generate immense power. The image contains X-ray data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory (blue), optical light obtained with the Hubble Space Telescope (gold) and radio waves from the NSFÕs Very Large Array (pink).. This multi-wavelength view shows 4C+29.30, a galaxy located some 850 million light years from Earth. The radio emission comes from two jets of particles that are speeding at millions of miles per hour away from a supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy. The estimated mass of the black hole is about 100 million times the mass of our Sun. UPI/NASA | License Photo