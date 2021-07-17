Advertisement
July 17, 2021 / 3:46 PM

Cuomo directs hate crimes task force to investigate attack of Jewish man

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the investigation of an attack on a Jewish man who was beaten and robbed while walking to a synagogue.&nbsp;File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the investigation of an attack on a Jewish man who was beaten and robbed while walking to a synagogue. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- The New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force will assist in an investigation into an attack on a Jewish man who was beaten and robbed while walking to a New York City synagogue, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Cuomo said that he was "outraged to once again hear of an anti-Semitic attack" in the state and described it as "sickening beyond compare" to beat and rob a Jewish man on his way to a synagogue as he directed the agency to assist the investigation.

"To the Jewish Community of New York, I know this is exhausting. No one should have to worry about being attacked for their religious beliefs, ever. We stand with you and we will not stop fighting until the plague that is hate has been eradicated. Love will win here," Cuomo said.

The Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol tweeted graphic video of the incident on Friday in which two people are seen abruptly attacking the man as he walked down a Brooklyn street.

The New York City Police Department said a 41-year-old man reported that two men approached him from behind and "repeatedly punched him in the face with a closed fist causing pain and a laceration" at around 5:45 a.m. on Friday.

The man wasn't taken to a hospital and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police added that the suspects took the man's backpack which contained religious items and ran. Some of the items were later recovered.

