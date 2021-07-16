Trending
July 16, 2021 / 12:48 PM

First woman completes Navy Special Warfare training, qualifies for elite units

U.S. Navy SEALs jump from a CH-46E Sea Knight helicopter during training near Fort Pickett, Va. File Photo by Meranda Keller/U.S. Navy/UPI
July 16 (UPI) -- The Pentagon says a woman has successfully completed the U.S. Navy's Special Warfare training for the first time, making her eligible for elite commando units like the SEALs.

The woman -- who was not named, as is standard under Navy policy -- was among 17 graduates of Crewman Qualification Training Class 115 that finished the Naval Special Warfare assessment, the Navy said in a statement on Thursday.

The successful completion of the 37-week training opens the door for the woman to become a special warfare combatant-craft crewman.

The Navy says only 35% of those who begin the rigorous training make it through to graduation and are chosen partly based on character and cognitive and leadership attributes.

In 1973, women accounted for just 2% of all enlisted U.S. military personnel and 8% of officers. By 2018, those figures had risen to 16% and 19%, respectively.

"Becoming the first woman to graduate from a Naval Special Warfare training pipeline is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are incredibly proud of our teammate," Rear Adm. H. W. Howard III, commander of the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command, said in a statement.

"Like her fellow operators, she demonstrated the character, cognitive and leadership attributes required to join our force.'

The Naval Special Warfare Center, located on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado near San Diego, provides initial assessment and selection and subsequent advanced training to the sailors who make up the Navy's SEAL and Special Boat communities.

Kamala Harris addresses Naval Academy graduation

United States Naval Academy Class of 2021 graduates throw their hats into the air at the end of the graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday, May 28, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote address and presented the diplomas. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

