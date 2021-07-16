Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 16, 2021 / 9:28 AM

Report says COVID-19 pandemic has worsened racial issues in U.S.

By
Kyle Barnett
Police officers arrest demonstrators in Union Square in New York City on May 28, 2020.&nbsp;Challenges identified by the Urban League report include Black Americans' access to banking services and policing problems. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Police officers arrest demonstrators in Union Square in New York City on May 28, 2020. Challenges identified by the Urban League report include Black Americans' access to banking services and policing problems. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- An annual report released by the National Urban League has found that racial issues in the United States have grown worse as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report released on Thursday, titled "State of Black America," found that high rates of unemployment, lower incomes and lower net worth left Black Americans more vulnerable to economic effects of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Authors noted that structural racism issues were particularly pronounced and negatively impacted the Black community more than others.

The report says a lack of high-speed Internet and lack of healthcare facilities in Black communities have also led to a coronavirus vaccine gap.

RELATED State Dept.: Traffickers capitalized on pandemic's increase in vulnerable people

A study last month found that Black Americans had a 10% greater chance of death related to the coronavirus because they were treated at different facilities than White Americans.

Other challenges identified by the Urban League report include access to banking services and policing problems. The analysis found Black people were much more likely to be stopped by police, searched and killed.

The median pay of Black U.S. households was 15% less than White homes and Black workers received lower wages.

RELATED U.N. report calls on nations to act to 'uproot' lingering systemic racism worldwide

"We need to look at wage suppression, and wage in equity as a racial issue in and of itself," Jennifer Jones Austin of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies said, according to ABC News. "Why can't we increase wages at the federal level? It is because this nation has determined that there will always be an underclass. And disproportionately that underclass represents Black and brown Americans."

Authors of the report, which include Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., based their findings on public data provided by the Brookings Institution, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and Center for Policing Equity.

"The [report] makes the case that dismantling structural racism -- identifying and repairing the cracks in our national foundation -- will result in more resilient and dynamic institutions that expand opportunity for everyone," National Urban League President Marc Morial said in a statement.

RELATED Study: Fewer Blacks would die from COVID-19 if treated at same hospitals as Whites

"To quote a flippant sentiment frequently shared on social media, equal rights for others does not mean less rights for you. It's not pie."

Protesters march for social justice

The Surrogate's Court building exterior remains vandalized while Occupy City Hall protests continue outside City Hall in New York City on June 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Court ruling says Boston-area school can use shock devices to protect students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court ruling says Boston-area school can use shock devices to protect students
July 16 (UPI) -- A federal court has struck down a government ban that attempted to force a Massachusetts school to stop using controversial electroshock devices to keep some students with disabilities from harming themselves and others.
Probie the fire dog an essential sidekick in fighting wildfires in Oregon
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Probie the fire dog an essential sidekick in fighting wildfires in Oregon
This week, Probie donned his little red vest and went to visit a base camp for the Bootleg Fire, where crews are battling flames that have consumed over 200,000 acres.
1 officer fatally shot, 4 injured in 10-hour Texas standoff with barricaded suspect
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
1 officer fatally shot, 4 injured in 10-hour Texas standoff with barricaded suspect
July 16 (UPI) -- A west Texas county sheriff's sergeant was fatally shot and four other law enforcement agents were wounded in a shootout that erupted when confronting a suspect who had barricaded himself in a residence.
Biden admin announces measures to combat cyberattacks, ransomware
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden admin announces measures to combat cyberattacks, ransomware
July 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced measures to combat the recent surge in cyberattacks including offering a $10 million reward for information that identifies those responsible.
Merrick Garland restores immigration judges' ability to pause deportation cases
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Merrick Garland restores immigration judges' ability to pause deportation cases
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday reversed a Trump-era order preventing immigration judges from administratively closing low-priority cases.
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
July 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County announced Thursday that it will once again require residents to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning Saturday.
Biden, Merkel unite against Russian aggression on Nord Stream 2
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden, Merkel unite against Russian aggression on Nord Stream 2
July 15 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joe Biden said they were united against Russian aggression related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline during her final visit to the White House Thursday.
Triple-digit heat set to roast Rockies, High Plains
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Triple-digit heat set to roast Rockies, High Plains
July is typically the hottest month of the year in much of the United States, but even by July standards the northern Rockies and High Plains are set to endure a period of exceptional warmth.
Biden to restore protections to Alaska's Tongass National Forest
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden to restore protections to Alaska's Tongass National Forest
July 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to reverse a Trump-era move to open up Alaska's Tongass National Forest for logging and other business operations.
U.S. markets struggle as Fed's Powell acknowledges 'big uptick' in inflation
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. markets struggle as Fed's Powell acknowledges 'big uptick' in inflation
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. markets dipped Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged a "big uptick in inflation" as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic in testimony before Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Western Europe floods: More than 100 dead and over 1,000 missing
Western Europe floods: More than 100 dead and over 1,000 missing
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
First 3D-printed bridge opens to public in Amsterdam
First 3D-printed bridge opens to public in Amsterdam

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/