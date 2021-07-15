Trending
July 15, 2021 / 8:50 AM

360,000 U.S. workers file new unemployment claims

By
The Fearless Girl statue is seen at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 15 (UPI) -- About 360,000 workers in the United States have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.

The new filings last week were a decrease of 26,000 claims, the department said. The report also revised up the previous week's claims by 13,000.

The department noted that the new claims are the fewest since the middle of March in 2020.

Most experts expected about 350,000 new claims.

The department said there were 3.24 million continuing claims, which lag initial filings by a week.

One problem continues to be finding workers for job openings. The National Federation of Independent Business reported that 46% of small business owners said they had vacancies that couldn't be filled.

"Small businesses optimism is rising as the economy opens up, yet a record number of employers continue to report that there are few or no qualified applicants for open positions," NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a statement.

"Owners are also having a hard time keeping their inventory stocks up with strong sales and supply chain problems."

