Biden's expanded child tax credit payments start going out Thursday

July 15 (UPI) -- Millions of parents in the United States on Thursday will begin receiving the first payments from the new expanded child tax credits that were created by President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

The expanded tax credit will provide monthly payments, that were previously included in a person's tax refund, to nearly 40 million families with about 65 million children, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The provision is part of Biden's COVID-19 rescue package and intended to reduce child poverty in the United States. Biden will make remarks about the new payments at the White House at 11:45 a.m. EDT Thursday.

Qualifying families will receive a monthly payment of $300 per child under the age of 6 and $250 for children aged 6-17. The average payment is expected to be around $420.

Biden's rescue plan expanded the maximum credit for children younger than 6 to $3,600 and to $3,000 for children 6 years old and older.

Parents earning an adjusted gross income under $75,000 and couples earning less than $150,000 will be eligible for the full credit. The amount of the payments phase out for parents who earn more, and individuals and couples who make more than $95,000 and $170,000 are not eligible.

Qualifying households can elect to opt-out of the monthly payments and receive the full credit all at once when they file their 2021 taxes.

Most families who have filed their taxes or used the IRS' non-filer tool in 2020 to receive their stimulus payments will not have to take action to receive their payment.

Those who don't earn enough income to file taxes, but have eligible children can register to receive the payments through the IRS non-filer tool.

About 80% of eligible families will receive the monthly child tax credit by direct deposit if the IRS has their direct deposit information, and the agency will send paper checks and debit cards to some families.

Officials say future payments will go out on the 15th of every month through the end of 2021, unless the date falls on a weekend or holiday. The IRS says the remaining payments are scheduled to go out on Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.