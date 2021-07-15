Trending
July 15, 2021 / 7:00 PM

Biden to restore protections to Alaska's Tongass National Forest

By
The Biden administration order would still allow Alaskan Natives and small-scale operations to continue logging in Tongass National Forest. File Photo by Brock Martin/U.S. Forest Service
July 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to reverse a Trump-era move to open up Alaska's Tongass National Forest for logging and other business operations.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the USDA will restore protections to the United States' largest old-growth forest as part of a $25 million strategy to conserve natural resources in Alaska.

"We look forward to meaningful consultation with tribal governments and Alaska Native corporations, and engaging with local communities, partners, and the State to prioritize management and investments in the region that reflect a holistic approach to the diverse values present in the region," Vilsack said.

"This approach will help us chart the path to long-term economic opportunities that are sustainable and reflect Southeast Alaska's rich cultural heritage and magnificent natural resources."

Former President Donald Trump's 2020 order lifted the "roadless" rule for the forest, which barred road-building and logging on the 16.7 million acres of public lands. It opened the land to potential logging, mining and timber harvesting.

Critics of the Trump order said logging in the forest would push global warming.

Under the new proposal, Alaska Natives and small-scale operators would still be allowed to harvest some of the more valuable old-growth trees.

