Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 15, 2021 / 10:52 PM

Merrick Garland restores immigration judges' ability to pause deportation cases

By
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking during an event at the Justice Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland addressed domestic terrorism during his remarks. Pool Photo by Win McNamee/UPI
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking during an event at the Justice Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland addressed domestic terrorism during his remarks. Pool Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday reversed a Trump administration order barring immigration judges from closing cases they deemed low-priority and removing them from their docket.

Attorney General Merrick Garland ruled that past court cases have shown that "administrative closure is plainly within an immigration judge's authority under Department of Justice regulations" and that the prior ruling by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions "departed from longstanding practice."

Advertisement

Administrative closure allows judges to pause cases for people attempting to obtain a green card, seek asylum or otherwise regularize their status in the United States.

"It also has served to facilitate the exercise of prosecutorial discretion, allowing the government counsel to request that certain low-priority cases be removed from immigration judges' active calendars or the board's docket, thereby allowing adjudicators to focus on higher-priority cases," Garland wrote.

Garland, however, reiterated that closing a case administratively does not permanently dismiss it.

Thursday's ruling marked the third time Garland has exercised his power of certification, which allows him to review decisions made in the immigration court system.

Last month, the Justice Department overturned two other Trump-era rules barring victims of domestic and gang violence asylum in the United States.

Read More

Mayorkas tells fleeing Haitian, Cuban migrants to not come to U.S. New ICE policy says pregnant, nursing migrants should not be detained Trump-era student ban remains in effect for Chinese nationals, Beijing says

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
July 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County announced Thursday that it will once again require residents to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning Saturday.
Biden, Merkel unite against Russian aggression on Nord Stream 2
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden, Merkel unite against Russian aggression on Nord Stream 2
July 15 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joe Biden said they were united against Russian aggression related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline during her final visit to the White House Thursday.
Triple-digit heat set to roast Rockies, High Plains
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Triple-digit heat set to roast Rockies, High Plains
July is typically the hottest month of the year in much of the United States, but even by July standards the northern Rockies and High Plains are set to endure a period of exceptional warmth.
Biden to restore protections to Alaska's Tongass National Forest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to restore protections to Alaska's Tongass National Forest
July 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to reverse a Trump-era move to open up Alaska's Tongass National Forest for logging and other business operations.
U.S. markets struggle as Fed's Powell acknowledges 'big uptick' in inflation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. markets struggle as Fed's Powell acknowledges 'big uptick' in inflation
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. markets dipped Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged a "big uptick in inflation" as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic in testimony before Congress.
Jury finds Capital Gazette shooter sane, criminally responsible
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jury finds Capital Gazette shooter sane, criminally responsible
July 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland jury on Thursday ruled that a man who killed five people in the Capital Gazette newsroom in 2018 is sane and therefore criminally responsible for the mass shooting.
Lyft to start allowing shared rides again after more than a year
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Lyft to start allowing shared rides again after more than a year
July 15 (UPI) -- The ride-sharing app Lyft announced Thursday it will start allowing passengers again after putting its service on hold for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
July 15 (UPI) -- As the death toll from a Surfside, Fla., condo collapse reached 97 on Thursday, local officials said they're nearing the end of their list of potentially unaccounted for victims.
Biden: 'Historic' child tax credit payments could lift families out of poverty
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden: 'Historic' child tax credit payments could lift families out of poverty
July 15 (UPI) -- Nearly 40 million American families with about 65 million children will begin receiving the first payments from the new expanded child tax credits that were created by President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.
Blue Origin flight will carry youngest person to fly in space
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Blue Origin flight will carry youngest person to fly in space
July 15 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos will have more company when his space company Blue Origin sends passengers into space for the first time next week -- 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Lebanese fear Iran's influence in efforts to resolve crisis
Lebanese fear Iran's influence in efforts to resolve crisis
Biden: 'Historic' child tax credit payments could lift families out of poverty
Biden: 'Historic' child tax credit payments could lift families out of poverty
Judge rules against landlords seeking end to eviction moratorium
Judge rules against landlords seeking end to eviction moratorium

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/