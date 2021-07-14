Trending
July 14, 2021 / 12:45 PM / Updated July 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM

Washington Monument reopens to public for first time in 6 months

The National Park Service reopened the Washington Monument on Wednesday for the first time in several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
July 14 (UPI) -- The Washington Monument reopened to the public on Wednesday for the first time in several months.

The iconic monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., closed in January to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The National Parks Service said in a statement this week that advance tickets, available online, are required and none will be sold on-site.

Officials also said a mask is required for all visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The monument was first closed by the pandemic in March 2020 and reopened seven months later before closing again in January.

The Washington Monument is the latest museum or attraction to open recently in Washington, D.C., as a result of lifted restrictions.

The district reopened last month and lifted most restrictions on public and commercial activities. The Smithsonian started reopening many of its museums in May, including the National Air and Space Museum and National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Fireworks go off over the National Mall as people celebrate America's 245th Independence Day in Arlington, Va., on Sunday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

