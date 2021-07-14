Washington Monument reopens to public for first time in 6 months

Fireworks go off over the National Mall as people celebrate America's 245th Independence Day in Arlington, Va., on Sunday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
President Joe Biden (C) and first lady Jill Biden (L), with granddaughters Finnegan Biden (2-R) and Naomi Biden (R), watch fireworks from the Truman balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
A fireworks display put on by the National Parks Service lights up the sky on the National Mall, behind the Washington Monument. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo
Fireworks go off over Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Large crowds gathered on the National Mall and surrounding areas to celebrate the holiday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Spectators gather to celebrate Fourth of July. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo
Natalie and Conroy Harrison and their children CJ, 8, and Natalie 4, (L) sit on the National Mall ahead of the fireworks display. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Lexi Shields, of Minnesota, celebrates Independence Day with friends on the National Mall. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Kevin Anderson, whose birthday coincides with America's Independence Day, traveled from Las Vegas, to celebrate his 80th birthday on the National Mall. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo
9-year-old Gracie does a handstand as her family gathers on the National Mall. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the South Lawn of the White House during an Independence Day celebration. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Biden poses with the Washington Nationals mascots, former U.S. presidents, on the South Lawn. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Biden greets guests on the South Lawn. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Fireworks explode over the Empire State Building and the Manhattan skyline for the annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular for Independence Day on Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
People swim in the Atlantic Ocean on Coney Island to celebrate Independence Day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Champion Joey Chestnut reacts after winning the 105th Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest with a total of 76 hot dogs and buns. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
This is the first year the contest takes place at Coney Island's Maimonides Park, formerly known as MCU Park. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Competitors wait and get ready in the contestants locker room before the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo