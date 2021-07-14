Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2021 / 11:42 AM

Senate Democrats to introduce bill to end federal ban against marijuana

By
If the proposal became law, Congress would be able to place rules on the growing pot industry, which is presently governed by a patchwork of various laws in states where the substance is already legal.&nbsp;File Photo by 7raysmarketing/pixabay&nbsp;
If the proposal became law, Congress would be able to place rules on the growing pot industry, which is presently governed by a patchwork of various laws in states where the substance is already legal. File Photo by 7raysmarketing/pixabay 

July 14 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Wednesday will move to advance legislation that seeks to end federal prohibition of marijuana and remove it from the government's list of controlled substances.

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would officially remove marijuana from the Controlled Substance Act so it can be regulated and taxed. It is presently listed as a Schedule I drug, which are fully illegal.

Advertisement

If the proposal became law, Congress would also be able to place rules on the growing pot industry, which is presently governed by a patchwork of various laws in states where the substance is already legal.

"By ending the failed federal prohibition of cannabis, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act will ensure that Americans especially Black and Brown Americans no longer have to fear arrest or be barred from public housing or federal financial aid for higher education for using cannabis in states where it's legal," a draft of the legislation states.

RELATED U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off relay list, won't run at Tokyo Olympics

The bill calls for those who have been arrested and convicted of non-violent marijuana charges to have their records expunged from federal records.

It would also create new tax revenues for restorative justice programs intended to assist communities affected by past marijuana laws.

The proposed bill points out that marijuana use is already legal in the District of Columbia and 18 states, along with the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Marijuana is legal for medical use in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

RELATED LA County authorities make record $1B marijuana seizure

"Today, more than 90% of Americans believe cannabis should be legal either for adult or medical use Despite legalization under state law and broad public support for cannabis legalization cannabis remains illegal under federal law," the draft bill says.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., are listed as "sponsoring officers" of the bill.

Their bill would likely face some opposition from Republicans in the chamber, who have often rejected restorative justice initiatives and the idea of government getting involved in the cannabis industry.

RELATED New Mexico allows recreational cannabis but no one can sell it

The House passed legislation last year to remove marijuana from the controlled substances list, and reintroduced the bill in May.

Latest Headlines

Homeowners rush to refinance after surprise drop in mortgage rates
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Homeowners rush to refinance after surprise drop in mortgage rates
July 14 (UPI) -- An unexpected decline in mortgage rates has led to a sharp increase in refinancing demand in the United States, an industry report said Wednesday.
Fed chief Powell to update economic recovery, explore rising U.S. inflation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fed chief Powell to update economic recovery, explore rising U.S. inflation
July 14 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify in Congress on Wednesday to discuss the central bank's twice-a-year report on monetary policy and the state of the U.S. economy.
Senate Democrats announce $3.5T budget agreement
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate Democrats announce $3.5T budget agreement
July 14 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats late Tuesday announced they had reached an agreement on a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill that includes funding to expand Medicare and to tackle the climate crisis.
U.S. charges four Iranians with plot to kidnap Brooklyn journalist
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. charges four Iranians with plot to kidnap Brooklyn journalist
July 14 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian operatives with a sprawling international scheme to kidnap a New York City-based journalist and critic of the regime in Tehran.
Mayorkas tells fleeing Haitian, Cuban migrants to not come to U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mayorkas tells fleeing Haitian, Cuban migrants to not come to U.S.
July 14 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told those considering fleeing Haiti and Cuba by sea amid political turmoil for the United States that they will be denied entry.
U.S. warns companies against doing business in Xinjiang
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. warns companies against doing business in Xinjiang
July 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday warned businesses with supply chain and investments linked to China's northwestern region of Xinjiang that they could face legal consequences.
Appeals court: Bans on handgun sales to people under 21 unconstitutional
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Appeals court: Bans on handgun sales to people under 21 unconstitutional
July 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th circuit ruled Tuesday that laws barring gun sales to people under the age of 21 are unconstitutional in a split decision.
Biden nominates former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden nominates former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey
July 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden nominated Jeff Flake, a former Republican Congressman from Arizona, to serve as ambassador to Russia on Tuesday.
Chicago issues travel advisory for Missouri, Arkansas amid COVID-19 surges
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Chicago issues travel advisory for Missouri, Arkansas amid COVID-19 surges
July 13 (UPI) -- Officials in Chicago issued a travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas recommending a negative COVID-19 72 hours before travel from the states or a 10-day quarantine upon arriving in the city.
United Airlines to purchase 100 electric aircraft
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
United Airlines to purchase 100 electric aircraft
July 13 (UPI) -- United Airlines announced Tuesday it will purchase 100 Heart Aerospace ES-19 electric planes as part of its efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2050.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

17 million gallons of sewage spill into ocean, close miles of LA beaches
17 million gallons of sewage spill into ocean, close miles of LA beaches
Russia-linked ransomware gang site down after Biden urged Putin to act
Russia-linked ransomware gang site down after Biden urged Putin to act
U.S. charges four Iranians with plot to kidnap Brooklyn journalist
U.S. charges four Iranians with plot to kidnap Brooklyn journalist
Electrify America to double EV charging network in U.S., Canada
Electrify America to double EV charging network in U.S., Canada
Chicago issues travel advisory for Missouri, Arkansas amid COVID-19 surges
Chicago issues travel advisory for Missouri, Arkansas amid COVID-19 surges

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/