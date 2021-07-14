Trending
July 14, 2021 / 5:10 PM

U.S. markets turn in modest gains after Fed chair testimony before House

The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned in modest gains as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to maintaining the central bank's monetary policy in testimony before Congress. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 turned in modest gains Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered his semiannual testimony before Congress.

The blue-chip Dow gained 44.44 points, or 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12% after hitting a record high earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite lagged behind, falling 0.22%.

Advertisement

During testimony before the House Finance Services Committee, Powell noted that "conditions in the labor market have continued to improve, but there is still a long way to go," before the central bank changes its monetary policy.

Powell again reiterated that the Fed will be patient in easing its bond purchasing while acknowledging that inflation has "increased notably" and predicted it will remain high in the coming months but will moderate.

RELATED South Korea unveils $190 billion 'New Deal 2.0' economic plan

The 10-year treasury yield fell six basis points to 1.36% following Powell's testimony.

Apple stock gained 2.41% for a record close after reports that the company asked suppliers to increase production on its next line of iPhones by 20%.

Tech was also the only sector in the S&P 500 to finish in the green on Wednesday as Netflix stock increased 1.34% and Google's parent company, Alphabet, gained 0.7%.

RELATED NASA moves ahead with plan to support private space stations

"At this point, until there's a better alternative or there's some type of negative earnings news or slowing momentum of those stocks, I think they'll continue to do well," Eric Diton, president and managing director of The Wealth Alliance, told Bloomberg.

Wednesday also saw continued earnings reports as Bank of America stocks fell 2.51% after it reported revenue of $21.6 billion, falling short of expectations and American Airlines stock shot up 3% after exceeding analysts predictions.

RELATED Survey: Consumers expect inflation to jump by nearly 5% in short term

