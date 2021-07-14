Trending
July 14, 2021 / 11:58 PM

Court orders Joe Exotic to be re-sentenced

Joseph Maldonado-Passage of Netflix's Tiger King is to be re-sentenced after an appeals court ruled in his favor on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Netflix
July 14 (UPI) -- An appeals court has ordered for Joe Exotic of Netflix's series "Tiger King" fame to be re-sentenced on Wednesday after he appealed his 22-year prison sentence as too long.

Exotic, who was born Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 264 months' imprisonment in January 2020 when a court found him guilty of 21 charges, most stemming from wildlife charges concerning his care for big cats that he held in captivity.

Two of the charges were in connection to his murder-for-hire plot to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

The Oklahoma zoo keeper appealed his murder-for-hire convictions on the grounds that the court erred in allowing Baskin to attend the entire trial proceedings despite being a listed government witness and that the court failed to group his two murder-for-hire plot charges together, causing him to incur a lengthier sentence.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver, Colo., in a court document filed Wednesday said it affirms Maldonado-Passage's conviction and that the court acted within its discretion by allowing Baskin to witness the entire trial.

However, it did err by not grouping the two murder-for-hire convictions together, the court said.

"We affirm the conviction but vacate the sentence and remand for re-sentencing," the judges said.

The court agreed with Maldonado-Passage that the two charges should have been grouped together as they involve the same victim with the common criminal objective of her murder.

Maldonado-Passage shot to fame as the eccentric titular character on the Netflix series that aired in 2020 about his Oklahoma big cat zoo and his murder-for-hire plot.

The court described the conflict between Maldonado-Passage and Baskin as "a rivalry made in heaven" that intensified after she sued the zoo keeper and won for copyright and trademark infringement.

Maldonado-Passage retaliated, mostly online, with threats but then he began plotting her death and had twice within a few weeks to hire men, one of whom was an undercover FBI agent, to kill her.

Court grants Britney Spears right to select attorney in conservatorship fight
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court grants Britney Spears right to select attorney in conservatorship fight
July 14 (UPI) -- A judge on Wednesday granted Britney Spears' request to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her attorney in her fight to end her 13-year conservatorship.
Florida condo collapse: Death toll rises to 96; 911 calls released
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida condo collapse: Death toll rises to 96; 911 calls released
July 14 (UPI) -- The death toll from a Surfside, Fla., condo collapse increased to 96 Wednesday as officials released some of the 911 calls made immediately after the tragedy.
Justice Department says FBI mismanaged Larry Nassar investigation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department says FBI mismanaged Larry Nassar investigation
July 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's inspector general released a report Wednesday detailing the FBI's mismanagement of the investigation into sexual assault accusations against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
Jeff Bezos donates $200M to Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jeff Bezos donates $200M to Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
July 14 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos donated $200 million Wednesday to construct a new education center at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
More than 2M sign up under ACA special enrollment period
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More than 2M sign up under ACA special enrollment period
July 14 (UPI) -- More than 2 million people have signed up for health insurance during the Affordable Care Act's special enrollment period so far this year, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.
U.S. markets turn in modest gains after Fed chair testimony before House
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. markets turn in modest gains after Fed chair testimony before House
July 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned in modest gains as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to maintaining the central bank's monetary policy in testimony before Congress.
Washington Monument reopens to public for first time in 6 months
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Washington Monument reopens to public for first time in 6 months
July 14 (UPI) -- The iconic monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., closed in January to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Andrew Brown Jr.'s family sues police for shooting death
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Andrew Brown Jr.'s family sues police for shooting death
July 14 (UPI) -- The family of a North Carolina man shot and killed by police in April filed a $30 million lawsuit Wednesday against several law enforcement officials.
Fed chief Powell: Economy has long way to go before monetary change
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Fed chief Powell: Economy has long way to go before monetary change
July 14 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify in Congress on Wednesday to discuss the central bank's twice-a-year report on monetary policy and the state of the U.S. economy.
More than 60 wildfires burn across West, including nation's largest in Oregon
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
More than 60 wildfires burn across West, including nation's largest in Oregon
July 14 (UPI) -- An increase of dry winds on Wednesday could bring more trouble for crews fighting wildfires in the Western United States, where more than 60 are still burning across several states.
