Florida condo collapse: Death toll rises to 96; 911 calls released

Champlain Towers is located on the Atlantic Ocean in Surfside, Fla., about three miles north of Miami Beach. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Residents of the tower and friends and family of the missing gather to await news from search-and-rescue efforts. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the media near the building, issuing a state of emergency for Miami-Dade County. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

There were no signs of foul play in causing the collapse of the building, built in 1981. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration on Friday to provide federal aid to the area. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Miami-Dade police supply therapy dogs for residents and children to play with while waiting for transportation to temporary living quarters. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers and their dogs get ready for another shift of searching through the debris. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Heavy equipment is used to carefully dig through the debris. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Miami-Dade fire and rescue workers get ready to access the source of the small fires that continue to breakout as rescue workers work on the partially collapsed building on June 25. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Few remains have been freed from the rubble. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Signs and flowers are placed on a fence across from the building site. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell (L) walk with their heads down to a press conference near the site. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

A visitor to a memorial wall near the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers in Surfside, Fla., wipes away tears on June 27. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers get ready to lift a yellow body bag with the remains of a victim from the disaster. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers continue to search for victims at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers continue to search for victims at the site of Champlain Towers on June 29. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

The White House announced the President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Surfside. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Rescue workers temporarily stopped the search for victims on July 1, due to a shift in the rubble at the partially collapsed residential building. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

In an effort to prepare for incoming Tropical Storm Elsa, the search for victims was suspended due to the controlled demolition of the remainder of Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Fla., on Sunday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

On Tuesday, after discovering 18 dead, emergency workers shifted efforts to recovery instead of rescue. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jack Franco (R) and his wife stop to say a prayer for the missing people at the memorial. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Mourners stop to pay respects to the missing victims at the memorial outside St. Joseph Catholic Church near the collapsed Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The death toll from a Surfside, Fla., condo collapse increased to 96 Wednesday as officials released some of the 911 calls made immediately after the tragedy.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed the death of an additional victim as searchers worked to uncover the remaining victims of the collapse.

Though 96 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, searchers were still looking for multiple victims who were unaccounted for. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the process of identifying the recovered remains has become more complicated.

"At this step in the recovery process, we're relying heavily on the work of the medical examiner's office," she said, according to WPLG-TV in Miami. "It's a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains. This work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time. Although our teams are working as hard as they can, it takes time."

NBC News reported that workers were collecting personal belongings of the victims as they sifted through the rubble. It's unclear, though, how the items, which include jewelry, cash, art, firearms and toys, will be returned to the residents.

Miami-Dade County Police Sgt. Danny Murillo said the items were being cataloged and stored until they can be returned to owners.

"Our main goal is to recover property which has a sentimental and religious value," he said. "It means making sure that the process was done carefully and meticulously, and we hope eventually to return the property to its rightful owners."

The department, meanwhile released some of the 911 calls made the morning of the collapse on June 24. One caller was among a group of people who ran out of their apartments and became trapped in the parking garage. The group appeared to be unaware that a large section of the building collapsed.

"We are going back up to our apartments but some of the hallways are blocked and there is water coming in through to the bottom, through the garage," the caller said.