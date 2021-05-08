May 8 (UPI) -- Paul Van Doren, who co-founded the Vans shoe brand especially known for its popularity with skateboarders, has died at age 90, parent company announced.

"It's with a heavy heart that Vans announces the passing of our co-founder, Paul Van Doren," Vans said Friday in a Twitter post. "Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator. We send our love and strength to the Van Doren family and the countless Vans Family members who have brought Paul's legacy to life."

The company did not state the cause of his death.

Paul Van Doren established Vans, originally called the Van Doren Rubber Company, in early 1966 as a store in Anaheim, Calif., with his brother, Jim Van Doren, and partners Gordon Lee and Serge Delia.

At the time, the shoes cost $2.49 a pair.

Prior to founding his own company, Paul Van Doren, a native of Boston, worked for another company that vulcanized rubber for sneakers, Randy's, which sent him and his brother and Lee to help turn around an underperforming factory in Garden Grove, Calif., Paul Van Doren's son, Steve Van Doren, said in the book, Sneaker Freaker: The Ultimate Sneaker Book. They ended up establishing Vans in neighboring Anaheim.

Vans started as a sneaker company that gained popularity through the Southern California skate culture, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Though adopted most prominently by 1970s skateboarders, the casual slip-on sneakers with vulcanized rubber outsoles were also worn by surfers and snowboarders. In the 1970s, Vans added the words "off the wall" and spear-shaped skateboard deck to its branding to emphasize the shoes' use in vertical skateboarding maneuvers.

In the 1980's, the company expanded its retail stores across California, and began to make shoes for basketball and breakdancing, but the expansion amassed millions in debt and led to a bankruptcy reorganizations that lasted three years. Paul Van Doren went back to work from semi-retirement to save the company, which emerged debt free and was sold for $75 million in 1988.

VF footwear company now owns Vans with shoes sold in 97 countries, including 2,000 retailers, according to VF.