May 8 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle announced Saturday that Bo, the family dog adopted early in Obama's presidency, has died.

Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) and his wife gave the Portugese water dog to the Obamas in 2009, a few months before the Senator's death.

Advertisement

Bo was estimated to be about 12 years old.

Obama announced the dog's passing on Twitter.

RELATED Biden reverses Trump rollback on Arctic drilling safety Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives-happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

"He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly," Obama wrote.

In an Instagram post also shared Saturday, Michelle Obama wrote that Bo had recently been diagnosed with cancer.