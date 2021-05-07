May 7 (UPI) -- Analysts expect Friday's official jobs report for the month of April to show about 1 million new payrolls, and signal continued growth of the labor force in the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department will release its report at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Most forecasters expect the jobs number to be between 970,000 and 1 million for

"We'll get a good number, which is great. It's just so nice to see numbers that are encouraging compared to the gut-wrenching numbers we had a year ago," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, according to CNBC.

The domestic economy is expected to grow by 10% or more in April, which is expected to be the peak month for growth.

Most economists expect to see more than 1 million new jobs in each of the next few months as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 and return to the workforce.

ADP and Moody's Analytics reported in their private assessment Wednesday about 740,000 new jobs in April.

Forecasters said the increase in jobs signals continued strength in the economy.

The Labor Department said last month that the U.S. economy added about 916,000 jobs in March.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about Friday's jobs report at the White House at 11:30 a.m. EDT and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will give remarks at a separate briefing at 12:30 p.m.

Despite the good economic news, the U.S. economy still has a lot of ground to make up to return to prepandemic labor levels. There were about 8.4 million fewer jobs in March than in the pre-COVID-19 levels before February 2020.