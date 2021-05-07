The Social Security Administration announced that the top baby names remained the same in 2020. Photo by Ronald Sumners/Shutterstock.com

May 7 (UPI) -- U.S. parents named their children Olivia and Liam more than any other names in 2020, according to the Social Security Administration in its annual release of top newborn names Friday.

In fact, the top three boys' names and the top three girls' names remained the same from the year before, appearing to avoid the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the girls, Olivia was followed by Emma and Eva again in the top three while the boys Noah and Oliver followed Liam in the boys' names.

"In fact, out of both Top 10 lists combined, only two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan," the Social Security Administration said in its statement. "The name Henry has been steadily rising in popularity, last appearing in the Top 10 over a century ago, in 1910."

The rest of the girls' names that made the top 10 list include Charlotte, Sophia, Amelia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper. The remainder of the boys' names include Elijah, William, James, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Alexander.

Social Security also listed the fastest growing names on the girls and boys list. Girls' names growing in popularity include Avayah, Denisse, Jianna, Capri and Rosalia. Fast-rising boys' names include Zyair, Jaxtyn, Jakobe, Kylo and Aziel.