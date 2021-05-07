May 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced late Thursday that she will not run for re-election later this year.

Keisha made the surprise announcement in a letter and video published online.

"As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high and choose not to seek another term as mayor," she said, referring to her husband, Derek W. Bottoms.

Bottoms said that her decision had nothing to do with her prospects of winning re-election or issues with fundraising, adding that with the support of President Joe Biden she had held "the most successful single fundraiser of any mayor in the history of Atlanta."

Concerning the possibility of instead running for a higher office, Bottoms said that she doesn't know what the future holds but trusts that "my next season will continue to be one full of passion and purpose, guided by the belief that within each of us is the power and responsibility to make a positive difference in the lives of others."

The announcement came months before the election, which is to be held Nov. 2.

Bottoms said her hope is that someone before then emerges whom the city can entrust to lead it forward.

During her tenure, Bottoms rose in prominence within the Democratic Party and had been among those considered to be Biden's running mate during his presidential election campaign.

In her letter Thursday, she detailed some of the tribulations she faced since being elected in a runoff in 2017, including a massive cyberattack targeting the municipal government in her first three months in office and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, during which she contracted the virus.

Bottoms also gained recognition for standing up to the Trump administration, barring the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from holding detainees in the city's jails.

More recently, her city gained national attention as protests erupted in response to the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., followed weeks later by the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy's restaurant that led to the city's chief of police resigning.

"Despite the many unforeseen challenges that our city has faced, I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished, together," she said. "As I have done each day over the many years in which I have served in public office, through the remainder of my term, I will make every decision, keeping what is best for our communities top of mind, and will continue to work diligently to improve the lives of those in our city."