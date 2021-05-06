May 6 (UPI) -- Moderna will report first-quarter earnings on Thursday, which will show revenues from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, two days after Pfizer said it made $3.5 billion from its vaccine over the first three months of the year.

Moderna has supplied close to 90 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine in the United States in the first quarter. The company is expected to generate more than $9 billion in net income this year, a dramatic turnaround as it has not generated a profit in the last three years.

The earnings come a day after Moderna said results of preliminary data show that a COVID-19 booster shot has increased immunity against variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil.

The 50-microgram booster dose, which Moderna is still studying, increased neutralizing antibodies against the original virus and both variants, which have since spread to the United States and other countries. Moderna is testing booster shots in previously vaccinated recipients.

The company said a booster shot of another COVID-19 vaccine, which was specifically matched against the South Africa strain, produced even better immune responses compared to its primary vaccine.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses given four weeks apart, a similar time frame as the Pfizer vaccine.

Drugmakers have said additional shots may be needed each year, similar to annual flu shots, to protect against variants.

"As we seek to defeat the ongoing pandemic, we remain committed to being proactive as the virus evolves," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

"We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants."

Tuesday, Pfizer reported $3.5 billion in first quarter sales of its coronavirus vaccine, which was developed in a partnership with BioNTech.