May 5 (UPI) -- Authorities say four people were killed in southern Mississippi on Tuesday night when a small plane slammed into a home.

The Mitsubishi M-2B-60 twin-engine turboprop, which can carry a total of eight people, crashed into the home in Hattiesburg before midnight, officials said.

A residential street in the area was closed for several hours.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that it has sent a team of investigators to Hattiesburg, which is located about 80 miles southeast of Jackson and home to the University of Southern Mississippi.

Hattiesburg police spokesman Ryan Moore said officials from the Federal Aviation Administration were also headed to the scene.

Authorities have not said whether the plane had just left or was attempting to land at Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport nearby.