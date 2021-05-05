May 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado arrested the husband of Suzanne Morphew, who went missing during a bicycle ride one year ago, on murder charges, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Barry Morphew faces a single count each of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant. He's in detainment at the Chaffee County jail.

"Today is a good day for Suzanne," 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley said during a news conference announcing the charges. "As far as I'm concerned this day is all about Suzanne, and her family, and those who loved and cared for her.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said officials don't believe Suzanne Morphew is alive, though no body has been found.

Suzanne Morphew was last seen May 10 -- Mother's Day -- prompting authorities to conduct a three-day search at a construction site near Salida, Colo. The property owner told KCNC-TV in Denver that Barry Morphew laid dirt at the property.

Barry Morphew pleaded for his wife's return one week after her disappearance with a video posted to Facebook.

"Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," he said. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

The Morphews share two daughters.