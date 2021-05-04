May 4 (UPI) -- The suspect an FBI agent shot Monday 'in a security incident,' after he exited a vehicle armed at CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.

The FBI Washington Field Office tweeted Monday the man, whose name has not been released, was "involved in a security incident" outside the facility in McClean, Va., at about 6 p.m. He was shot when law enforcement officers engaged with him after he exited the vehicle with a weapon and was transported to a hospital. The FBI office confirmed Tuesday in an update that he died from his injuries at the hospital.

The standoff began after the suspect drove up to the gates of the CIA's headquarters in McLean late Monday morning and made statements suggesting there was a bomb in their vehicle, a law enforcement official and another source familiar with the incident told CNN.

The CIA and the FBI had both responded to a "suspicious vehicle," just before 6 p.m. Monday, according to statements from both agencies, WUSA reported.

The FBI office said that review of the "agent-involved shooting" is ongoing.

"The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene," the FBI Washington Field office tweeted.