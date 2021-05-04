May 4 (UPI) -- Attorneys in Los Angeles County say Vanessa Bryant, widow of NBA star Kobe Bryant, has no legal basis to sue over photos shared by sheriff's deputies that were taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others last year.
Vanessa Bryant is suing the county for invasion of privacy and says that four deputies took photos of the Jan. 26, 2020, crash scene on their personal cellphones "to take and share gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents and coaches."
Los Angeles County criticized the deputies for sharing the photos, but say in court documents that Vanessa Bryant does not have "viable legal claims."
"The county does not condone this showing of accident site photographs and has taken corrective personnel actions accordingly," they said.
"That does not mean, however, that plaintiff has viable legal claims. The two seminal cases involve public dissemination of pictures of human remains, and that did not occur here."
While offering "deepest sympathies and condolences" to Bryant's family, county attorneys argue that the lawsuit is not about the chopper crash that killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.
"It is about accident site photographs," the documents, which were filed Friday and made available Monday, said.
County attorneys said Bryant's suit is not viable because the photos weren't posted online or shared with news media. They argue that showing accident site photographs to a member of the public does not qualify as invasion of privacy under California law.
A judge ordered the county in March to give the names of the deputies who shared the photos to Bryant, who then posted the names online. In her suit, she says the photos were shared with several members of the sheriff's department and some people outside the department.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he'd ordered the deputies to destroy the photos of the crash site in Calabasas, Calif.
The others who died in the crash were Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. Alyssa and Payton were Gianna Bryant's basketball teammates and Mauser was an assistant coach.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in February that spatial disorientation caused by Zobayan flying through clouds and dense morning fog likely was a key factor in the crash.
Mourning NBA icon Kobe Bryant one year later
A mural honors Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles a year after the Calabasas, Calif., helicopter crash that killed them and seven others. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., announced a bill Tuesday that would require Terrain Avoidance Warning Systems on all helicopters carrying six or more passengers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A visitor from Atlanta records a mural honoring the father and daughter. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Fans paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at makeshift memorials at Xbox Plaza outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of the Lakers, on January 28, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Fans started flocking
to the Staples Center as news of the accident spread, with stars arriving for the Grammy Awards also paying tribute. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Nike reported that it sold out
of its Bryant merchandise after his death. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bryant had retired from the NBA in 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A young fan holds up a handmade tribute to Bryant, who was named NBA MVP in 2008. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Other NBA teams
honored Bryant by committing 24-second violations and 8-second violations on opening possessions, in reference to Bryant's famous jersey numbers. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo
Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters together, ages 17, 13, 3 and 7 months. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo
Athletes from around the world took to social media to mourn Bryant. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo
Besides the five NBA championships and an NBA MVP award, Bryant achieved 18 NBA All-Star selections and two Olympic gold medals. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Fans leave messages of tribute outside the Staples Center in the days after his death. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers, scheduled for January 28, 2020, was postponed.
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bryant had seen his daughter, Gianna, as heir to his basketball legacy
with her hopes of playing on the University of Connecticut team. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
| License Photo
The marquee at The Forum, where Bryant played his first games as an 18-year-old basketball phenom, pays tribute to his number 24. The Dallas Mavericks
announced the team will retire No. 24. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
David Behzadi, 22, and Cyrus Tabatabai, 23, look toward the scene where firefighters work to contain the smoldering wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo
The helicopter was on its way to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif., that Bryant created and where he coached his daughter's team. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo
Fans gather near the crash site in Calabasas. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo