May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give a briefing Tuesday to update the government's COVID-19 response and national vaccination distribution.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. EDT in the State Dining Room of the White House.

Earlier Tuesday, Pfizer announced that it's asking for full regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration before the end of this month.

Full approval would allow the company to directly market its coronavirus vaccine to American consumers.

Pfizer is also planning on FDA approval for use of the vaccine in adolescents between 12 and 15 years old. The approval is expected to come within days as states look to start vaccinating children ahead of the summer and their return to school in the fall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of adults are now fully vaccinated. Biden said in his address to Congress last week that 90% of Americans now live within five miles of a vaccination site.

The CDC said last week that fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors if they're walking, running, biking or attending small gatherings.

Biden may also discuss a travel ban imposed Tuesday from India, which now has seen more than 20 million total COVID-19 cases. Some individuals, including humanitarian workers and students, are exempt.

Almost 580,000 people in the United States have died from the virus to date, according to Johns Hopkins University.