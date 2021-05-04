May 4 (UPI) -- Mars Wrigley has sued a maker of THC-infused candy over alleged misuse of its Skittles and Starburst trademarks.

"The lawsuit is intended to stop the illegal and dangerous misuse of its world-famous trademarks in the marketing and sale of THC-infused edibles, which resemble Mars Wrigley's genuine products such as Skittles and Starburst," Mars Wrigley said in a statement. "Mars Wrigley does not manufacture or sell any products containing THC."

Advertisement

The Skittles owner, Mars Inc.'s Wrigley unit, filed complaints Monday against Terphogz, which makes THC-infused candy Zkittlez, in U.S. federal courts Illinois and California, along with a complaint in Canada, to halt the company's sales of goods and merchandise over trademark infringement, CNBC reported.

"At Mars Wrigley we take great pride in making fun treats that parents can trust giving to their children and children can enjoy safely," A Mars company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement to CNBC. "We are deeply disturbed to see our trademarked brands being used illegally to sell THC-infused products, and even more so to hear of children ingesting these products and becoming ill."

Along with seeking damages from Terphogz, Mars Wrigley also sought damages from resellers of Zkittlez, and a permanent injunction to stop the sale of the product, citing the red packaging along with similar product names as examples of infringement, in the court filing obtained by CNBC.