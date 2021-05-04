May 4 (UPI) -- Ninety-three law enforcement officers were killed last year in the line of duty, the FBI said, representing a slight increase from 2019.

In its annual report released Monday, the FBI said the 93 deaths in 2020 was an increase from the 89 deaths reported a year prior though the number of deaths among on-duty law enforcement officers has maintained relatively constant over the past few years.

According to FBI statistics from over the past decade, the fewest number of deaths reported were 76 in 2013, while 2011 represented the most deaths with 125.

Among the deaths reported Monday, 46 officers died as a result of felonious acts, two fewer than in 2019, while 47 died in accidents, an increase of six from a year prior, the report said.

Of those killed during a felonious act, nine were ambushed, seven died during an investigation or while performing law enforcement activities, seven while assisting other law enforcement officers, five were responding to crimes in progress, four were reporting to disorders or disturbances and three were involved in arrest situations, among others.

"Offenders used firearms to kill 41 of the 46 officers," the FBI said. "Four officers were killed with vehicles used as weapons."

A total of 44 suspects involved in the officers' deaths have been identified, it said.

Concerning the 47 accidental deaths, 26 were killed in vehicle crashes, it said, adding that of the 24 who died while operating a car, SUV, truck or van, eight were wearing seatbelts, five were not with data concerning use of the safety measure not reported for 11 officers.

Of the 93 deaths reported last year, more than half were occurred in the South.