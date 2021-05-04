May 4 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed a motion for a new trial Tuesday after he was convicted on murder charges last month in the killing of George Floyd.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, filed a request alleging that the ability for the former officer to have a fair trial was affected by publicity before the proceedings in the high-profile case.

Advertisement

The motion said the court "abused its discretion" by denying requests by the defense to change the venue and move for a new trial, adding that it also failed to sequester the jury or "admonish them to avoid all media," leaving them open to prejudicial publicity as well as "jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution."

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after he was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes while attempting to arrest him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store on May 25.

RELATED Three men charged with federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Nelson's motion requested an order to "impeach the verdict" on the grounds that the jury "committed misconduct, felt threatened or intimidated, felt race-based pressure during the proceedings, and/or failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations."

Chauvin is set to be sentenced on June 25 and faces up to 40 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge, up to 25 years on the third-degree murder charge and up to 10 years on the manslaughter charge.

On Friday, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office issued a court filing seeking a longer sentence for Chauvin.

RELATED NYPD arrests suspect accused of beating Asian man in Harlem

The filing alleges Chauvin "inflicted gratuitous pain, and caused psychological distress to Mr. Floyd and to the bystanders" and that Floyd was "particularly vulnerable" at the time of his death.

Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial services A horse-drawn carriage carries a golden casket containing the body of George Floyd to a cemetery in Pearland, Texas, to buried next to his mother on Tuesday. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo A memorial to Floyd can be seen at the entrance of the Fountain of Praise church. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo Pallbearers place Floyd's casket into the hearse at the church. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo Pallbearers take the casket from the church after his funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo Rodney Floyd (L), the brother of George Floyd, speaks during the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo Singer Ne-Yo performs during the funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks during the service. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo LaTonya Floyd (L) speaks during the funeral for her brother. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo A family member holds her fist in the air as Sharpton gives the eulogy. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, speaks at the service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo A mourner raises her hand during the funeral services. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo The Floyd family attends the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo Floyd's daughter Gianna (L) sits with her mother, Roxie Washington, at the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo Zsa Zsa Floyd (L), the sister of George Floyd, embraces her sister LaTonya Floyd during the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for president, speaks via video link at the funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo Actor Channing Tatum (L), sits with actor Jamie Foxx during the funeral service for George Floyd. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo George Floyd's brothers listen during the funeral services. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo U.S. Rep. Al Green (L) and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner watch the family enter the sanctuary. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo Mourners take pause during the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, pauses at the casket during Tuesday's funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo Floyd's family prepares to enter the church. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo Quincy Mason Floyd, George Floyd's son, enters the church for his father's funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo Mourners wore face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) prepares to lead Floyd's family into the church sanctuary. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks to the press prior to the funeral of George Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Floyd's body arrives at the church for funeral services. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo The Hearse carrying the body of George Floyd to Houston Memorial Gardens passes the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo A guest holds up a sign with an image of George Floyd bearing the phrase "I Can't Breathe." Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo Mourners kneel in prayer in front of a makeshift memorial at the church before Tuesday's funeral. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo The casket is polished before the funeral on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo Pallbearers bring the coffin into the church for Tuesday's funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo Mourners participate in a candle-light vigil at Floyd's alma mater, Jack Yates High School, in Houston on Monday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Mourners hold candles at the vigil. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a press briefing at the Fountain of Praise Church, where he will deliver a euology during Floyd's funeral on Tuesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo A mourner sings a hymn as she pays her respects to Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Mourners lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the church as they line up to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, becomes emotional as he speaks at a press briefing at the Fountain of Praise Church. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Floyd's casket is removed after a public visitation at the church. After Tuesday's funeral, the casket will be taken by horse- drawn carriage to Houston Memorial Gardens in suburban Pearland, Texas, to be buried next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired and charged in Floyd's death, including Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video holding his knee against Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes before he died. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo Mourners wait to visit the casket during a public visitation. Pool photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo Thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects during the public visitation. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo The Sherrof family of Houston wearing matching shirts reading "I can't breathe" line up with mourners to pay respects to Floyd on Monday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Mourners line up to pay respects to Floyd at the Fountain of Praise Church. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo The six-hour visitation period is open to public but face masks and gloves are required over coronavirus concerns. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Mourners wear face masks as they wait in line to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo The Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy at the funeral service on Tuesday. He also spoke at an earlier service in Minneapolis. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas speaks to the media after paying his respects to Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Mourners wear t-shirts with Floyd's likeness as they line up to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Floyd's casket arrives at the church. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo On Thursday in New York, civil rights leader the Rev. Kevin McCall puts his hand in the air while Terrence Floyd holds a memorial service for his brother, George Floyd, in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo Protesters and mourners gather at the memorial service in New York City . Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo Protesters comfort each other at the memorial service in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo