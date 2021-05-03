A man poses in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial following the "Commitment Rally: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of marchers make their way toward the Martin Luther King Memorial Jr. following the rally at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Jacob Blake Sr. (C) speaks about his son, Jacob Blake Jr., who police shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisc., at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" civil rights rally. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Chandany Smith attends the commemoration at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Crowds gather at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" civil rights rally. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Crowds cool off in the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Tamika Palmer (C) tears up as she speaks about daughter Breonna Taylor, who police shot in her apartment in Kentucky, at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Crowds gather with signs denouncing police brutality and illustrations of George Floyd. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/UPI | License Photo
Singer and songwriter George Clinton, of Parliament Funkadelic, stands inside the Lincoln Memorial before delivering remarks. Photo by Jonathan Earnst/UPI | License Photo
Philonise Floyd (C) tears up as he speaks about his brother, George, at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" civil rights rally Friday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators listen to the "Commitment Rally: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" rally. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrator holds up a fist while wearing a plastic face shield at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Martin Luther King III, eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., introduces daughter Yolanda Renee King as she prepares to speak at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
Martin Luther King III speaks at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
The Rev. Al Sharpton looks out over the crowd as he prepares to speak. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
Sharpton takes center stage in front of the memorial, where 57 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech.
Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
A protester protects herself from the heat as people gather at the rally. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
The "Commitment Rally: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" is a reference to George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
After the gathering at the Lincoln, participants will march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A sign depicts the likeness of Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights movement veteran who died July 17. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Temperatures are checked before gathering as a precaution against spreading COVID-19. Organizers encouraged residents from areas with high coronavirus rates to stay home and watch online or participate in local events. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., speaks to the crowd. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/UPI | License Photo
Activist Jay Vegas wears a noose while posing with participants at the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators gather. Photo by Johnathan Earnst/UPI | License Photo
Crowds gather at the Lincoln Memorial before the start of the event. Photo by Oliver Douliery/UPI | License Photo
Marchers gather with socially distanced chairs at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Lauren Cross waves a Black Lives Matter flag at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Friday's demonstration was organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network, the NAACP, the National Urban League and the Hispanic Federation. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Ricardo Williams dresses in a Colonial costume at the rally. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
The Rev. Al Sharpton attended with the family of Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was shot dead by Louisville police in March. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo