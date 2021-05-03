May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Virginia on Monday to visit an elementary school and community college to lay out how two mega spending plans will benefit education there, and nationwide.

The Virginia trip is part of Biden's "Getting America Back on Track Tour" that began last week in Pennsylvania and expands on elements he's laid out in his American Families Plan and in his address to a joint session of Congress.

Advertisement

The Bidens will visit an elementary in Yorkown late Monday morning and Tidewater Community College in Chesapeake early in the afternoon. At Tidewater, the first couple will attend a workshop and speak at about 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Biden hopes the visits will help explain his vision for the families plan and his American Jobs Plan, which focuses on economic improvements and upgrades to the nation's infrastructure. The plans would cost about $4 trillion combined, and both still must be approved by Congress.

Biden marked his 100th day in office last Thursday with a trip to Georgia and spoke at a drive-in rally in Duluth. There, he promoted his economic agenda and met with former President Jimmy Carter. He visited Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary and push for his American Jobs Plan proposal, which includes $80 billion in federal funding to improve the nation's rail transit.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other members of the administration also are planning trips across the country to pitch both spending plans. Harris will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will visit Colorado and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will travel to Seattle.

Biden will travel to Louisiana on Thursday as part of the tour.

President Joe Biden's first speech to Congress President Joe Biden delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress, televised across the nation, as he approached his 100th day in office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Kamala Harris are behind Biden, the first time in history that two women are sitting on the dais behind the president. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo In the speech, Biden explained how his sweeping infrastructure plan will help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and compete globally. Pool Photo by Melina Mara/UPI | License Photo Biden's legislative agenda includes funding for child care. "No one should have to choose between a job and a paycheck or taking care of themselves and their loved ones or parent or spouse or child," he said. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo First lady Jill Biden waves before the president's speech. He said his wife, a community college professor, will have a role in the administration's education plans. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo Harris (L) greets Pelosi with an elbow bump before the speech at the Capitol where such gestures take the place of handshakes as a health precaution during the pandemic. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo Harris and Pelosi await Biden's arrival. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo Biden hands a copy of his speech to Pelosi before he begins speaking. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo Biden said the speech he wants corporations and wealthy Americans to pay their fair share of taxes. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as they arrive to hear Biden's speech. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo Biden outlined the other half of his major infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, which will place a focus on modernizing transportation infrastructure including roads, bridges and airports. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Jill Biden waves next to second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first tol hold the title in the United States. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo Harris, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., McConnell, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., lead other members of the Senate through Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol as they make their way to hear Biden's speech. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo Schumer gestures as he arrives before the speech. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo Cheney listens to the speech. Pool Photo by Melina Mara/UPI | License Photo Biden fist bumps Harris as Pelosi applauds the speech. Pool Photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI | License Photo Harris (C) walks through the Capitol surrounded by lawmakers wearing face masks. Pool Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI | License Photo Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talks with freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., before the speech. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo Biden is greeted by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts (L) as he arrives to deliver the speech. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., waits for Biden to speak. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., takes her seat before the speech. The audience was limited and spread several feet apart as a health precaution. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo Rep. Jim Clyburn (R), D-S.C., fist bumps another member of Congress before the speech. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., takes her seat before the speech. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo